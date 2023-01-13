The territory recorded its 128COVID-related death, the Health Department announced on Friday. The victim was identified as a 90-year-old man on St. Thomas, and news of this death comes some 33 months after the USVIs first COVID related death on April 5, 2020.
The Virgin Islands has recorded its 128th COVID-related death, the Health Department announced on Friday.
The victim was identified as a 90-year-old man from St. Thomas, and news of this death comes some 33 months after the territory’s first COVID-related death on April 5, 2020.
The Health Department said it continues to work to slow the spread of COVID-19 and encourages the public to become fully vaccinated and boosted. Residents are also urged to remember to follow all precautionary measures by practicing social distancing around persons with whom you do not reside, wearing a mask in crowded public areas, washing your hands often with soap and warm water, and cleaning frequently used areas thoroughly. The territory is also reinforcing critical public health messaging to include symptom-monitoring, infection prevention and ways to avoid the spread of disease. By following the Health Department’s guidance, residents can keep themselves and members of their family safe if they come into contact with someone with COVID-19 or other viral respiratory pathogens like the flu. For more information or recommendations from the department visit https://www.covid19usvi.com/.