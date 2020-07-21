Mayo Clinic Minute: Why sunglasses are a must-wear
A good pair of sunglasses is much more than a fashion statement. They are an investment in your health says Dr. Dawn Davis, a Mayo Clinic dermatologist.
They make you stylish and keep you safe.
“It’s a very good investment to have big sunglasses around the eyes.”
Dr. Davis says the bigger, the better, like movie stars wear.
The skin around the eye is some of the thinnest skin on the body and so it’s more susceptible to damage.
Dr. Davis says sunglasses help to prevent skin cancer around the eyes and good shades also guard against vision loss.
“Ultraviolet light can pass through the eye to the lens and cause cataracts,” says Dr. Davis. “So, if you wear sunglasses, you decrease your risk over your lifetime of cataract formation.”
Dr. Davis says to choose sunglasses that are labeled as having broad spectrum coverage or protection against UVA and UVB rays. Look for the same phrases on the sunglasses you buy for your children.
“We suggest sunglasses on children as early, and as young, as they will wear them.”
Start young, and create a lifelong habit of staying stylish and safe in the sun.
Mozart helps patients suffer fewer seizures, study shows
Listening to Mozart isn’t just an enjoyable diversion, it might also improve health.
In a remarkable study, researchers claim that epileptic patients listening to the Austrian composer are prone to fewer seizures than those who don’t.
Epilepsy, the most common neurological disorder, affects approximately 50 million people on Earth, according to the World Health Organization.
The findings, published in the journal Epilepsia Open, could be key to unlocking the potential medical benefits of music. Researchers used “Sonata for Two Pianos in D Major, K 448,” and a scrambled version of the composition to test if the difference would have any effect on epileptics.
“In the past 15 to 20 years, we have learned a lot about how listening to one of Mozart’s compositions in individuals with epilepsy appears to demonstrate a reduction in seizure frequency,” explained lead author Dr. Marjan Rafiee of the Krembil Brain Institute in Toronto. “But, one of the questions that still needed to be answered was whether individuals would show a similar reduction in seizure frequency by listening to another auditory stimulus — a control piece — as compared to Mozart.”
Thirteen patients participated in the yearlong study. After three months of establishing a baseline, one half of the patients listened to Mozart’s sonata once daily for three months, then switched to the scrambled version for three months, reported Neuroscience News.
The others began the experiment by listening to the mixed-up version for the first three months before switching to daily doses of Mozart.
The patients, whose medication doses were not altered during the study, recorded their seizure frequency in journals.
“Our results showed daily listening to the first movement of (the sonata) was associated with reducing seizure frequency in adult individuals with epilepsy,” Rafiee claimed. “This suggests that daily Mozart listening may be considered as a supplemental therapeutic option to reduce seizures in individuals with epilepsy.”
Balanced diet linked to decreased risk of diabetes
The findings of two new studies link a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes to a high consumption of fruit, vegetables and hearty whole grains.
The studies, recently published in The BMJ according to Science Daily, suggest that even a modest increase in consumption of these foods as part of a healthy diet could help prevent type 2 diabetes.
For the first study, researchers looked at the association between blood levels of vitamin C and carotenoids, pigments found in colourful fruits and vegetables, with risk of developing type 2 diabetes. After studying 9,754 adults who developed new-onset type 2 diabetes and a comparison group of 13,662 adults who remained free of diabetes, researchers found that every 66 grams per day increase in total fruit and vegetable intake was associated with a 25% lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes.
In the second study, researchers in the United States examined associations between total and individual whole grain food intake and type 2 diabetes. After examining 158,259 women and 36,525 men who were free from diabetes, heart disease and cancer, they found that participants in the highest category for total whole grain consumption had a 29% lower rate of type 2 diabetes compared with those in the lowest category.
Both research teams cite their findings as further evidence that adding more fruits, vegetables and whole grains to your diet can lead to a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes.
— From wire reports