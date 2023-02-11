The V.I. Department of Health on Friday confirmed the 130th COVID-related death.
The victim was identified as an 85-year-old woman on St. Croix.
According to a released statement, Health officials continue to work to slow the spread of COVID-19 and encouraged residents not yet vaccinated to become fully vaccinated and boosted.
Residents are also urged follow all precautionary measures by practicing social distancing around persons with whom they do not reside, wearing a mask in crowded public areas, washing hands often with soap and warm water, and cleaning frequently used areas thoroughly, according to the news release.