The V.I. Health Department announced late Thursday night the 26th death related to COVID-19.
The individual is a 55-year old St. Croix woman. According to a news release, the department “continues to work to slow the spread of COVID-19” and urged individuals to continue to follow precautionary measures to including staying home, practicing social distancing, wearing a mask when in company of others outside of individuals in your household, clean frequently used areas and wash hands often with soap and warm water.
To report a suspected case of COVID-19, call (340) 712-6299 or (340) 776-1519. In case of a medical emergency, dial 911. For COVID updates, visit covid19usvi.com or text COVID19USVI to 888777.