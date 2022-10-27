ST. THOMAS — The V.I. Health Department on Wednesday announced that the territory has logged its 124th COVID-related death.
The deceased was identified as a 58-year-old man on St. Thomas, according to a news release, which noted that the announcement was being made after further investigating and notifying next of kin.
Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion continues to encourage residents to become fully vaccinated and boosted, and to follow “all precautionary measures” including social distancing around those who they do not reside with, wearing a mask in crowded areas, washing hands often and cleaning frequently used areas thoroughly.
To schedule an appointment for a vaccine, call 340-777-8227 or visit covid19usvi.com/vaccines.