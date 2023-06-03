Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion on Friday issued an advisory urging residents to take steps to stay hydrated as temperatures rise into the mid-90s this weekend.
According to a released statement, as of 5 p.m. Friday the National Weather Service placed the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico under “excessive heat watch,” which will remain in effect until Sunday afternoon.
Temperatures are expected to soar as high as 94 degrees Fahrenheit. Additionally, lingering Saharan Dust particles persist across Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the National Weather Service.
“Excessive heat may cause heat exhaustion which may in turn lead to heat stroke. Make sure you drink lots of water and remain where it is cool,” Encarnacion said, adding that those with respiratory ailments, the elderly, children, and pets not be forgotten.
Signs of heat exhaustion include dizziness, thirst, sweating, nausea, and weakness.
Encarnacion recommended these tips to stay safe during the heat wave:
• Stay hydrated — Drink lots of fluids, even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, as they can be dehydrating.
• Stay cool — Where possible, stay indoors in a controlled, cool room during the hottest parts of the day.
• Dress appropriately — Wear loose-fitting, lightweight clothing and a hat to protect your head and face.
• Take it easy — Avoid strenuous activities during the hottest parts of the day.
• Check on others — If you have older relatives, friends, or neighbors, check on them regularly to ensure they are OK.
• Know the signs of a heat stroke – Head stroke is a serious condition that requires immediate medical attention. Symptoms include high body temperature, confusion, and loss of consciousness.
• Seek medical attention if necessary — If you feel dizzy, nauseous, or experience any other symptoms of heat exhaustion, seek medical attention right away.