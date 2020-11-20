The V.I. Health Department announced 13 new COVID cases Tuesday night, eight of which were associated with two separate vessels in the St. Thomas-St. John District.
According to a news release, all of the positive cases aboard the vessels, identified as a cargo ship and a private yacht, and their close contacts are safely under quarantine and isolated from others.
The individuals affected on both vessels are all part of the crew and Health’s Epidemiology Division is monitoring and testing all other crew members. Both vessels are inaccessible to the public and no one is allowed off of the ship, the release stated.
Health urges residents to continue to follow social distancing guidelines noting that “staying home is still the best way to protect yourself and others.”
Individuals should:
• Wear a mask that keeps the nose and mouth covered when in public settings.
• Avoid close contact by staying at least six feet apart from anyone you do not live with.
• Wash hands often with soap and warm water.
• Avoid contact with anyone who is sick, and avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
To report a suspected case of COVID-19, call (340)712-6299 or (340)776-1519. For medical emergencies, call 911. For more information, visit covid19usvi.com. or text COVID19USVI to 888777 for COVID updates.