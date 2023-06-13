ST. THOMAS — The Office of Health Information Technology will host a two-day Digital Health Summit beginning Wednesday at Antilles School.
According to a released statement, the summit will bring together leading experts and officials to further the Bryan-Roach administration’s initiatives to expand and increase online resources available to Virgin Islanders to support their health and well-being.
Opening the 2nd annual summit will be Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.. His remarks will be followed by an address from renowned pediatrician, Dr. Sandra Elizabeth Ford, highlighting the role of digital health tools in closing health equity gaps and improving healthcare through data-driven treatment plans.
“We’re continuing the momentum from last year’s successful summit and these workshops will help our healthcare system navigate the digital age to help Virgin Islanders adapt to the ever-changing shifts in healthcare technology,” said Bryan.
According to the press release, the governor said he is particularly excited about “no-cost health IT workforce training opportunities that are being initiated with Howard University as well as the unveiling of a Google program that will provide our youth with opportunities in digital health technology through Python coding.”
Those who plan to attend the summit will also hear from federal leaders in the Office of the National Coordinator, U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and the Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency.
Additionally, issues regarding advances and regulations in data sharing, total person health enabled through digital means, and the financial sustainability of providing cost-effective digital health and wellness care will be addressed by national leaders from health IT, data and analytics, population health, and other sectors.
For those unable to attend in person, the Digital Health Summit panels and workshops will be simulcast daily and can be viewed through Cable TV, Government Access Channel 27 and Government House Facebook Page and YouTube Channel.