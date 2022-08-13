The V.I. Department of Health announced updated schedules for obtaining routine childhood vaccinations as well as COVID-19 pediatric vaccination as students return to classes.
According to a news release, the St. Croix Maternal Child Health or MCH Clinic is seeing pediatric patients from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays to accommodate the need for both childhood and COVID-19 vaccines.
The schedule for vaccinations by district is as follows, and appointments are strongly recommended:
St. Croix
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Tuesdays and Thursdays at the MCH Clinic under the tent at the Charles Harwood Memorial Complex. Call 340-718-1311, Ext. 3895 or 3822, for information or to make an appointment.
St. Thomas
1:30 to 3 p.m. – Mondays and Fridays for transfer of records, clearance forms and new cards. Call the MCH Clinic in the Elanco Building at 340-777-8804, Ext. 2600, for appointments and information.
Exemptions requests will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment only. Friday is “fast track” by appointment only.
St. John
Vaccines and COVID immunization vaccines are by appointment only. Call 340-776-6400 for an appointment.
According to the statement, Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion asks for the community’s continued patience during this period of high demand.
The news release stated that COVID-19 vaccines for children on St. Croix and St. Thomas will be provided at the MCH clinics by the following age categories: Pediatric (age 5 to 17) and Infant (age 6 months to 4 years of age) Parents and guardians are asked to bring an ID for themselves and the child, as well as the child’s birth certificate.
The updated COVID vaccination schedule is as follows:
St. Thomas – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays only at MCH Clinic. Call 340-777-8804, Ext. 2600 for an appointment. Walk-ins are also welcome.
St. Croix – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday only under the tent near the Charles Harwood Memorial Complex. Call 340-244-0016 for appointments and information.
St. John — All vaccines and boosters for all age groups are by appointment only at Health Department’s Morris F. DeCastro clinic. Call 340-776-6400 for an appointment.