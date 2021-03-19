The V.I. Health Department announced it will offer COVID-19 vaccinations to St. John residents beginning Saturday.
The vaccinations will be administered from 8 a.m. to noon today and during the same four-hour period each Saturday thereafter through April 30 at the department’s Morris F. de Castro Clinic in Cruz Bay, according to a news release.
Vaccinations are available to residents 16 and older.
Residents on St. Croix and St. Thomas can continue signing up for vaccines being administered weekdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the University of Virgin Islands campuses territorywide.
The vaccine center on St. Croix is at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Great Hall and on St. Thomas, the Sports and Fitness Complex.
Appointments can be scheduled by calling the V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency‘s hotline at 340-777-8227. Individuals also can schedule their own appointments online by logging on to covid19usvi.com/vaccines.
According to the news release “there are no barriers to getting vaccinated. Accommodations are being made for seniors and individuals with disabilities and being undocumented should not stop anyone from seeking the vaccine,” the release stated.
Anyone who thinks they may have contracted COVID-19 can call the Epidemiology hotline at 340-712-6299 or 340-776-1519. For more information, visit covid19usvi.com.