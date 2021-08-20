Residents who feel sick will get a chance to be tested quickly for COVID-19 under an expanded drive-through schedule.
Late Thursday night, the V.I. Health Department said it is offering, by appointment, the drive-through option to prioritize testing for those who are sick or are a close contact of a confirmed positive case.
Testing had been held Tuesdays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — drive-through style — at the Charles Harwood Complex on St. Croix and Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas. The pop-up testing on those days will cease temporarily, according to the statement.
Territorial Epidemiologist Dr. Esther Ellis is urging residents “to follow best practices during the current COVID-19 surge.”
The surge in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 has dictated a pivot to addressing the symptomatic patients and contacts first.
“It is critical during this surge that if you are sick you stay home, only leaving your home to get tested,” Ellis said in the released statement. “After receiving a test, you are required to quarantine.”
Those who are a “close contact of a positive” are required to quarantine for a minimum of seven days, Ellis said.
“You can test out of quarantine no sooner than day 7 if you have no symptoms at all,” she said.
Close contacts are individuals who were within six feet of a positive case for 15 minutes without a mask on over their nose and mouth.
Close contacts exposed to a positive case should stay away from others and wait at least four days before getting a COVID-19 test, Ellis said.
The Health Department said it is also working with private providers to expand testing options. Due to the current surge and high testing demand, the department urges residents to schedule their testing online or contact private providers directly.
Residents can also call the epidemiology hotline, accessible from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. for callers to report suspected cases, at (340) 712-6299 or (340) 776-1519.
COVID vaccinations
Pop-up vaccinations will also continue territorywide from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Charles Harwood Complex on St. Croix and from noon to 2 p.m. at Cost-U-Less on St. Thomas, according to the news release.
Community Vaccination Centers also remain open on St. Croix and St. Thomas, and anyone 12 and older can get the COVID-19 vaccine by walking into any center.
The St. Croix center is at Nissan Center in La Grande Princesse, adjacent to the Honda Dealership and The Paint Shop.
On St. Thomas, it is at the Community Health Clinic on the 2nd floor at the Schneider Hospital.
Residents can schedule an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine by calling (340) 777-8227 or schedule online at covid19usvi.com/vaccines.