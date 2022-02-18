ST. THOMAS — The bright lights at Emile Griffith Ballpark will stay on a bit later tonight.
That’s because from 5:30 to 7:30 tonight, the Health Department’s Division of Chronic Disease is partnering with the Sports, Parks and Recreation Department, and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority to host a free Heart Health Expo. The event, dubbed “Fit Fest: Heart Health Expo,” is in commemoration of American Heart Month, observed annually in February.
Activities will include CPR demonstrations, the proper use of a defibrillator and presentations on cardiovascular disease, among others. Attendees will also be able to take part in a 45-minute aerobics session conducted by Ealaine Joseph of Fusion Fitness.
“Events like the Fit Fest: Heart Health Expo are significant because heart disease continues to be the leading cause of death in the USVI,” Lyna E. Fredericks, director of the Chronic Disease division, told The Daily News. “This event will educate the community about heart disease, its risk factors and prevention strategies.”
Fredericks is hoping that there will be other rewards of sorts.
“It will also get people moving and sweating with hopes that they will continue engaging in physical activities on their own,” she said.
Attendees are encouraged to adhere to social distancing guidelines by wearing their masks at all times.
Email Lyna.Fredericks@doh.vi.gov for details.