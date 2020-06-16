Dear Editor,
This is an open letter to Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.
I am writing as a concerned citizen on behalf of the residents of Contant. Since March, we have been plagued by the nightly noise of loud motorcycles disturbing the peace. We have spoken to the commissioner and the chief of Police at the V.I. Police Department.
On Saturday, June 13, the noise began around 9:30 p.m. and was still going on when we called 911 at 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning — and did not cease until 5 a.m. Our neighborhood was like a war zone.
Gov. Bryan, we are appealing to you to put a stop to this ongoing nightmare.
— Carole Reuben resides on St. Thomas.