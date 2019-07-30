Growing up in Cincinnati, Ohio, Bethany Miller was an athlete that, admittedly, got injured a lot.
“I was always in the training room with the athletic trainer, and he was always helping me with my rehab,” she said. “I just loved how good he was working with the body, knowing how it works and how it really can heal itself when you learn how to do things the right way.”
That experience put Bethany on the path to becoming an athletic trainer and now a physical therapy assistant at Synergy Fitness and Wellness Center on St. Thomas.
A graduate of Xavier University in Cincinnati, Bethany was required to do clinical work as part of her studies to become an athletic trainer. She worked with a number of different teams, including women’s soccer, track and field and the Xavier women’s volleyball team.
After graduation, Bethany spent time working in a physical therapy clinic as a physical therapy technician and athletic trainer, in charge of running patients through their exercises, making sure they were doing them properly, while also working with a small local high school. The hours were long and she realized that, in the long term, athletic training was not offering the career style that she wanted. She enrolled at Kent State University, entering a program transitioning athletic trainers to physical therapy assistants.
“It was one of the best decisions I think I’ve ever made, because I got to work with different populations, not just athletes,” she said. “I’ve worked in hospitals and I’ve worked in nursing homes. I like to be hands-on, but I also like to teach people how to do things the proper way, and that’s huge. You’re probably not going to get injured if you’re doing it all the proper way in the first place, so it’s about re-educating and retraining our bodies.”
Although she graduated in August 2015, Bethany couldn’t take the licensing exam until October, so she took a full-time job as a sales rep selling and fitting medical equipment such as knee braces and back braces, giving her additional useful knowledge to help with patients.
Once licensed, Bethany worked in long-term acute care at Drake Medical Center for two years, helping with patients on ventilators, stroke patients and patients with brain injuries, a job she came to love.
“You’re seeing people in the worst places in their lives, knowing you’re making a big difference for them.”
Last spring, Bethany was ready for an adventure. Since she had never lived anywhere outside of Cincinnati, she decided to try travelling physical therapy, working short-term contracts so she could experience something new. Her best friend from college, Alli Hotka, urged her to apply where Alli herself works as an athletic trainer, Synergy Fitness and Wellness Center on St. Thomas. She was accepted on a six-month contract that began in July 2018, but has extended her stay indefinitely.
“It’s just such a good place to be,” explained Bethany. “People are overwhelmingly welcoming and kind. I really like the mix of people. Everyone comes from different backgrounds, even the mix of different Caribbean people. There are all these different views on life.”
At Synergy, Bethany gets to work with all types of people with a wide range of injuries or challenges. She also conducts aquatic therapy twice a week, a great alternative for patients who cannot do stand-up exercises.
“Here at Synergy, we get to see a little bit of everything. I go from seeing a stroke patient to seeing high-level athletes. You’re constantly switching gears. No two patients are ever the same.”
At Synergy, the name reflects the team’s philosophy about patient care.
“The three main therapists, Bonnie, Adrienne and myself, all have very different styles, but we also get to learn from each other and exchange ideas to decide what’s best for our patients. We also have mental health counselling and a dietician, so we can treat a patient as a whole to try to get all the pieces aligned to get them back on their feet.”
Physical therapy is all about how our body can to heal itself or how we can train it to heal itself, Bethany says, sometimes through rest, but sometimes through work.
“A lot of times, you’re not just treating the injury. You’re treating the whole chain of the body to help with this one pain. We just have to train the body to work properly through stretching and strengthening. I love seeing the progress, but I really love when patients start seeing the progress for themselves. It’s always a process, and the work doesn’t stop here in the clinic. You have to keep doing your home exercise program, maintaining what you’ve gained. Sometimes the hardest part is still working when you feel good.”
Bethany is available at Synergy on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.