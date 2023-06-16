Dear Editor,
Where did we leave off? Oh yes, talking about guts of the Virgin Islands.
In this third in a series about guts this explores the period when European colonists encountered these islands, a time when streams, guts, and small rivers were flowing year-round as it had been since the beginning of island’s geological development. From what was told by historians, the island of St. Croix particularly remained abandoned and uninhabited from the 1515s — there were Amerindians but not in great numbers still on island.
Remember that the Spaniards dominated this part of the Western Hemisphere when the so-called New World was divided between Spain and Portugal with the blessing of the Pope. In 1494, it was the treaty known as the Treaty of Tordesillas— between Spain and Portugal — dividing the rights to colonize all lands outside of Europe, which included the Virgin Islands. Nevertheless, Spain quickly extended its power to the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, claiming the region as its own. The Spaniards had a strict policy of monopolistic trade, forbidding other European nations vessels from passing through the waters of the Caribbean.
However, Northern European maritime countries such as France, England— and later the Netherlands — rejected the Spanish trade policies in the New World. They, too, wanted to pilfer these islands’ natural resources and enslave the indigenous people of the Western Hemisphere. As a result, wars often broke out among different European nations to control the natural resources of the Caribbean islands. It was for this reason that St. Croix had seven flags of different nations controlling its natural resources and for use as a strategic military location in the Caribbean.
Nonetheless, it was during the colonial history of the Virgin Islands that we acquired knowledge of what the island was like before they were impacted culturally and environmentally remaine colonial.
If it was not for the European colonists and others — though they might have been biased in their findings who wrote about the island’s natural environment we wouldn’t have known about guts, streams, and small rivers in the Virgin Islands. It was through Europeans and other writings that historians, archaeologists and others got an understanding of the islands’ natural history and the indigenous people’s way of life in the Caribbean region.
On the other hand, history also taught us that without the indigenous people of the Caribbean, European colonists might not have survived these islands due to the unforgiving environment and various tropical diseases. For example, the Amerindians used annatto (Bixa orellana) daily by painting their bodies to repel mosquitoes. The mosquito’s repellant was made from crushed roucou (annatto) seeds mixed into a castor oil solution. The Europeans used this remedy and used annatto seeds also for food dye.
We learned that St. Croix was a major stop, over for many other Europeans power in the region because of its abundance of forests and water. Since 1493, the Spanish owned St. Croix, but never settled the island. The Spanish mainly used St. Croix for its natural resources such as timber and abundance of fish in surrounding waters.
“In 1587, Captain John White stopped there with his three ships for three days in order to take on fresh water and capture sea turtles,” noted the late historian Arnold R. Highfield in his book titled “Sainte Croix 1650-1733: A Plantation Society in the French Antilles.”
In 1629, Monsieur de Cahusac, a general in the French naval army sailed for St. Croix to take on fresh water on his route to the western Caribbean islands. “He arrived there after a day’s sail and found ‘three or four beautiful rivers with very good water,’” which supplied his fleet with a “quantity of [drinking] water,” noted de Cahusac. He described how beautiful St. Croix was with its beautiful rivers. Later that year, a group of Frenchmen visited St. Croix to cut timber for a longboat, but were caught by the Spaniards who still owned the island.
Jean-Baptiste DuTertre ( 1610-1687) was a French blackfriar and botanist. When he visited St. Croix, he wrote: “There is a great number of attractive rivers and springs flowing into the sea…”
When Frederick Moth visited St. Croix in 1734, he wrote that he “Found the land on the West End quite lovely and walked about a mile inland to take a look at the famous plantation Le Grange, which is accounted to be the best in the land. The walls of all the buildings are still visible and in part sound, a fine river runs by all through the year.” Today, that “fine river” is called locally Le Grange gut.
The islands of St. Thomas, St. John, and Tortola also had perennial flowing streams directly to the sea during the colonial period to early 1960s. Historical documents report that streams on St. Thomas provided much potable water for residents from the 16th century through the middle of the 20th century. I recall as a child swimming in the stream known as DeJongh’s Gut, but actually named after Agnes Brower, and dubbed Brower’s Gut. This stream runs down from St. Peter Mountain and drains into the Charlotte Amalia harbor. DeJongh’s Gut was the area where women used to wash clothes.
St. John, with its deep valleys and mountainous topography, also had perennial running streams. Historically, many of the larger guts had running water in them, but scientists believed when the forest was cut down the loss of absorbent soil and humus caused the entire water table to drop.During heavy rains, however, these can turn into raging torrents of water.
On St.John, Reef Bay now has a seasonal waterfall, and is an example of when streams once flowed year around.
In Tortola, Sage Mountain is the highest peak in the British and U.S. Virgin Islands at 1,710 feet above sea level. I remember as a child playing in the stream in Cane Garden Bay with my grandmother when she washed clothes in the water flowing from Sage Mountain. At that time, Cane Garden Bay used to have coconut trees along the coastline. This was around the 1960s when BVI residents were still feeding themselves and streams were constantly flowing into the sea.
— Olasee Davis, St. Croix is an ecologist and active in Virgin Islands historical, cultural and environmental preservation.