By LORI ABBOTTS
Daily News Staff
Break out a bottle of Courvoisier and your selfie stick on Saturday and you might just win $500 at the Home Wuk Online Day Party featuring DJ Avalanche. From 4 to 9 p.m. enjoy the good music, good vibes, safer at home party with one of the Virgin Islands’ hottest DJs spinning out all your Caribbean favorites online.
Home Wuk was first created in March, when the coronavirus first came to the territory.
“I noticed that more people were turning online for information, talk shows and music, and a lot of entertainers went online,” said DJ Avalanche. “I wanted to take a different approach, giving it a theme. So, I came up with an online day party, partying at home together. I pitched it to the Department of Tourism and we were able to incorporate it into Carnival for St. Thomas and St. John.”
Sponsored by Courvoisier, the party is being relaunched this weekend and will be live streamed each week. Past Home Wuk parties have drawn up to 20,000 participants.
“With the island being somewhat on lockdown and having to socially distance, we moved the party online in a family type environment. It’s a rough time. It’s better for us to be safe right now, but we can still have fun while protecting ourselves, meeting up online and socializing. Every time we experience another lockdown, I’ll do the parties to give back to the community. I’ll be doing this one from my home to show that I am actually at home and adhering to the rules.”
There will be weekly giveaways, and participants are encouraged to send in a selfie enjoying their Courvoisier for a chance to win $500 in cash. The party will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/TheDjAvalanche.