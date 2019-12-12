ST. CROIX — A 33-year-old man described as homeless was arrested Monday and charged with third-degree burglary, V.I. Police announced Wednesday.
Police spokesperson Toby Derima said that at 9:24 a.m. Monday, Adolphus Pennyfeather Jr., of no fixed address, was arrested after breaking into a classroom at St. Joseph High School in Frederiksted.
“The initial report states that a teacher at St. Joseph High School in Mt. Pleasant opened her classroom to find her desk ransacked and a man, later identified as Pennyfeather, laying on the floor,” Derima wrote in a released statement.
According to Derima, the teacher left the classroom to alert the principal and Pennyfeather left. He was found by police a short time later with items from the teacher’s desk.
Bail for Pennyfeather was set at $25,000, and unable to post bail, he was remanded to the Bureau of Corrections pending a hearing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.