Students from the Spanish National Honor Society of St. Croix’s Central High School traveled to Orlando, Fla., to visit NASA and other locations during an Oct. 23-28 trip. The class trip was not only entertaining but educational as well, helping them explore a number of possible career paths.
Society adviser Annette Garcia said the students had a memorable time as they visited the Space Shuttle Atlantis, learning about NASA’s pioneering astronauts in Heroes and Legends, which featured the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame. The students explored the Apollo/Saturn V Center, home of the 363-foot-long Saturn V rocket, toured NASA areas behind the gates, and interacted with shows and visited exhibits.
The group then visited the aquarium Sea Life to explore the creatures that live in our seas, rivers and oceans. They walked through Pacific Ocean tunnels, tropical rainforests and a shark reef encounter. They identified different habitats of the world, focusing on oceans and rainforests. They also visited the Madame Tussauds Museum that provided an entertaining and educational opportunity to experience the world’s most fascinating celebrities, influential ,world leaders, historical figures and sports icons.
While visiting Epcot Center, an educational, science and technology theme park, the students experienced multilingual communities around the world by visiting the different countries’ pavilions that demonstrate understanding of the concept of culture.