A new Legislature in the Virgin Islands has been sworn in. With fresh ideas, they are ready and set to take on the jobs they were elected for, and everyone hopes for the best.
So, in the spirit of good intentions, here are a few thoughts for our new leaders to ponder.
Virgin Islanders, while normally optimistic about much in life, have a few ongoing nagging concerns. We would like to see a group of brave politicians move our community agendas along.
We need you to find viable solutions to what ails us all. Fixing what’s broken and expanding what’s working. It’s a big job, and will require your full concentration and dedication. And we need you to not care if pushing for the right thing endangers you not getting re-elected. In addition, please don’t tell us you have another part-time job, but remain a full-time public servant.
We need you, our newly elected, to move with a force never seen before. Correct course on GERS, WAPA and other government agencies that are in crisis. We seek out those in this Legislature who will make decisions without nepotism or cronyism, but will vote the right way on issues that better all in our Virgin Islands. We do not want you bogged down in petty fighting and small issues. We need crisis control, to include cool-headed, no-nonsense legislatures. We need a change from the past.
Moving ahead in a new year with a new team is exciting. We want you to put the pedal to the metal, grab a problem and fix it. Show us we are entering a new era with our team at the top of its game.
— Maria Ferreras is a longtime St. Thomas resident and community volunteer. She can be reached at maria@dailynews.vi.