Aries
March 21 - April 20
Aries, even if you start off the week on the wrong foot, you have ample time to turn it around and round out the end of the week on a sunny note.
Taurus
April 21 - May 21
Taurus, get your social obligations out of the way early in the week so you can get a little alone time. Even the most social butterfly needs to rest his or her wings.
Gemini
May 22 - June 21
Gemini, while curiosity can be perilous for cats, you should not shy away from delving in feet first when you get a curious whim. You’ll discover a lot.
Cancer
June 22 - July 22
This week you’re bound to take a definitive step forward to developing the ideas you have had in your head, Cancer. Find a friend who can serve as a confidante.
Leo
July 23 - Aug. 23
Leo, after a few days of introspection, you’re back and better than ever with your typical boisterous personality. Others will be clamoring to spend time with you.
Virgo
Aug. 24 - Sept. 22
Virgo, many people call you the happy helper of all zodiac signs, and it’s a title you wear well. But sometimes the helper needs a little assistance as well. Welcome it.
Libra
Sept. 23 - Oct. 23
Libra, try to encourage others to warm up to your ideas. If your presentation isn’t met with enthusiasm, regroup and find a new target audience. Do not give up on plans.
Scorpio
Oct. 24 - Nov. 22
Scorpio, the last few weeks were good for developing the bigger picture in your career. Now you have to focus on the smaller details that will help you get what you want.
Sagittarius
Nov. 23 - Dec. 21
Do not obsess about all the things that could possibly go wrong, Sagittarius. Turn your thoughts to the positive and figure out how to put plans in motion.
Capricorn
Dec. 22 - Jan 20
Capricorn, after several days of focusing on anyone but yourself, you are ready to retreat into the quiet and recharge. Seek out privacy whenever you can.
Aquarius
Jan. 21 - Feb. 18
Aquarius, even though you have been putting in all kinds of overtime for a good cause, you have to give your personal life a little bit of time this week.
Pisces
Feb. 19 - March 20
Pisces, you have been partying up a storm of late, and loving every minute of it. It’s time to recharge and relax.
Famous birthdays
August 1
Jason Momoa, actor (40)
August 2
Kevin Smith, director (49)
August 3
Karlie Kloss, model (27)
August 4
Meghan Markle, dutchess (38)
August 5
Jesse Williams, actor (38)
August 6
Vera Farmiga, actress (46)
August 7
David Duchovny, actor (59)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.