Aries

March 21 - April 20

Aries, even if you start off the week on the wrong foot, you have ample time to turn it around and round out the end of the week on a sunny note.

Taurus

April 21 - May 21

Taurus, get your social obligations out of the way early in the week so you can get a little alone time. Even the most social butterfly needs to rest his or her wings.

Gemini

May 22 - June 21

Gemini, while curiosity can be perilous for cats, you should not shy away from delving in feet first when you get a curious whim. You’ll discover a lot.

Cancer

June 22 - July 22

This week you’re bound to take a definitive step forward to developing the ideas you have had in your head, Cancer. Find a friend who can serve as a confidante.

Leo

July 23 - Aug. 23

Leo, after a few days of introspection, you’re back and better than ever with your typical boisterous personality. Others will be clamoring to spend time with you.

Virgo

Aug. 24 - Sept. 22

Virgo, many people call you the happy helper of all zodiac signs, and it’s a title you wear well. But sometimes the helper needs a little assistance as well. Welcome it.

Libra

Sept. 23 - Oct. 23

Libra, try to encourage others to warm up to your ideas. If your presentation isn’t met with enthusiasm, regroup and find a new target audience. Do not give up on plans.

Scorpio

Oct. 24 - Nov. 22

Scorpio, the last few weeks were good for developing the bigger picture in your career. Now you have to focus on the smaller details that will help you get what you want.

Sagittarius

Nov. 23 - Dec. 21

Do not obsess about all the things that could possibly go wrong, Sagittarius. Turn your thoughts to the positive and figure out how to put plans in motion.

Capricorn

Dec. 22 - Jan 20

Capricorn, after several days of focusing on anyone but yourself, you are ready to retreat into the quiet and recharge. Seek out privacy whenever you can.

Aquarius

Jan. 21 - Feb. 18

Aquarius, even though you have been putting in all kinds of overtime for a good cause, you have to give your personal life a little bit of time this week.

Pisces

Feb. 19 - March 20

Pisces, you have been partying up a storm of late, and loving every minute of it. It’s time to recharge and relax.

Famous birthdays

August 1

Jason Momoa, actor (40)

August 2

Kevin Smith, director (49)

August 3

Karlie Kloss, model (27)

August 4

Meghan Markle, dutchess (38)

August 5

Jesse Williams, actor (38)

August 6

Vera Farmiga, actress (46)

August 7

David Duchovny, actor (59)