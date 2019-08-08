Aries
March 21 - April 20
Don’t let your emotions get the best of you in a heated situation, Aries. You can come out on top if you remain calm and think through your responses with utmost caution.
Taurus
April 21 - May 21
Taurus, there are a few different ways you can play an upcoming situation. Taking a back seat and letting another person lead the way may be the smartest strategy.
Gemini
May 22 - June 21
A few opportunities may drop into your lap, Gemini. However, just because things come about easily does not mean they are the right choices for right now.
Cancer
June 22 - July 22
Cancer, keeping things bottled up until the last minute seems to be the way you have been operating lately. You may want to try sharing your feelings and seeking feedback.
Leo
July 23 - Aug. 23
Wearing your emotions on your sleeve may get you attention, Leo, but it won’t necessarily be the kind of attention you were hoping for. Reconsider what you share.
Virgo
Aug. 24 - Sept. 22
Virgo, it can be challenging to relinquish control, but that is just what you will have to do at some point this week. This will be a good lesson to learn.
Libra
Sept. 23 - Oct. 23
It’s hard to see someone’s perspective when you have never gone through this particular situation, Libra. Keep that in mind when supporting a loved one in need.
Scorpio
Oct. 24 - Nov. 22
All it takes is a subtle change of perception to turn a situation around, Scorpio. Start by taking a few risks outside of your comfort zone for some new inspiration.
Sagittarius
Nov. 23 - Dec. 21
Sagittarius, it is good to be proud of your accomplishments. Just be sure not to come across as boastful, especially in certain company. You don’t want to come across as bragging.
Capricorn
Dec. 22 - Jan. 20
Capricorn, asking for help is not admitting weakness. If you feel you are in over your head, call in the reinforcements. Then you can get back on track more quickly.
Aquarius
Jan. 21 - Feb. 18
Good fortune is coming your way, and you can certainly spread the wealth if you desire, Aquarius. Chances are there are a few other people who can use a smile in the weeks to come.
Pisces
Feb. 19 - March 20
Job security may have you sticking with a position long after the time has come to move on, Pisces. Reexamine the bigger picture and your goals.
Famous birthdays
August 8
Shawn Mendes, singer (21)
August 9
Anna Kendrick, actress (34)
August 10
Suzanne Collins, author (57)
August 11
Chris Hemsworth, actor (36)
August 12
Cara Delevingne, model (27)
August 13
Sebastian Stan, actor (37)
August 14
Mila Kunis, actress (36)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.