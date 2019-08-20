Aries
March 21 — April 20
Aries, you may be feeling sociable this week. Make the most of opportunities to hang out with those people you prefer to spend time with regularly.
Taurus
April 21 — May 21
Your work will be a labor of love for someone special, Taurus. Even though you are doing it for generous reasons, give yourself ample time to breathe and unwind.
Gemini
May 22 — June 21
Gemini, your routine offers you comfort this week, but you may want to find some way to veer off course for a little bit. Who knows what waits around the bend?
Cancer
June 22 — July 22
Cancer, you may be worrying about things that are troubling you instead of enjoying time spent with friends. Enjoy time with loved ones and your troubles will subside.
Leo
July 23 — Aug. 23
Surround yourself with loved ones this week, Leo. You will take away much joy from these interactions. Do something fun and playful with siblings or cousins.
Virgo
Aug. 24 — Sept. 22
Virgo, you may feel the need to be responsible for others over the course of the next few days. They can probably handle themselves, but a little help never hurt.
Libra
Sept. 23 — Oct. 23
Libra, if you have put a high level of trust into other people, you won’t be disappointed when they live up to all of your expectations. Take some time to thank them.
Scorpio
Oct. 24 — Nov. 22
Scorpio, you may feel a desire to be fully understood by others this week. But they can only understand you if you’re open and honest with them. Be more forthcoming.
Sagittarius
Nov. 23 — Dec. 21
Sagittarius, you are alert and inspired this week, and you may be on a quest to expand your social circle. Go to community events or other social activities in your area.
Capricorn
Dec. 22 — Jan. 20
Capricorn, little financial uncertainty should compel you to take inventory or even revise spending habits. Unforseen circumstances can pop up.
Aquarius
Jan. 21 — Feb. 18
You may feel confused about your current situation in life, Aquarius. This may be the case if you’re comparing yourself to others. You’re actually doing quite well.
Pisces
Feb. 19 — March 20
Pisces, innovative solutions are on the tip of your tongue. You just need to organize your ideas to present them to others.
Famous birthdays
August 22
Dua Lipa, singer (24)
August 23
Shelley Long, actress (70)
August 24
Rupert Grint, actor (31)
August 25
Tim Burton, director (61)
August 26
Macaulay Culkin, actor (39)
August 27
Tom Ford, designer (58)
August 28
Florence Welch, singer (33)
Commented