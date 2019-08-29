Aries
March 21 - April 20
Aries, be careful with your words so they are not taken the wrong way in the coming days. If you practice what you plan to say, others will see your words for the kind gesture they are.
Taurus
April 21 - May 21
Taurus, there’s no need to apologize if you want to stay close to home this week. Invite some friends over to join in the fun.
Gemini
May 22 - June 21
Expect to work in a group setting this week, Gemini. Doing so will require you to carefully manage your time so everything can be done efficiently. Embrace others’ input and the collaborative effort.
Cancer
June 22 - July 22
Start this week with high energy, Cancer. You can ride that momentum through the weekend when you may need an extra boost. Find friends who can help you along.
Leo
July 23 - Aug. 23
Leo, don’t be so modest that you won’t share your recent accomplishments with those you love the most. It is okay to brag about yourself once in a while.
Virgo
Aug. 24 - Sept. 22
Virgo, many people are willing to lend you a helping hand, so take them up on their offers. You will be able to repay them in time if you feel the need to reciprocate.
Libra
Sept. 23 - Oct. 23
Join a group of people who share the same goals as you, Libra. It can be a work group or a social movement if you so desire. Either way, socialize along the way.
Scorpio
Oct. 24 - Nov. 22
Being outdoors has much appeal for you this week, Scorpio. Be sure to get outside and enjoy it as much as possible over the next several days.
Sagittarius
Nov. 23 - Dec. 21
There is a fine line between being flexible and standing firm when you believe in your point of view, Sagittarius. Speak up if you feel strongly about your position.
Capricorn
Dec. 22 - Jan. 20
Make a concerted effort to ensure a certain situation is not blown out of proportion, Capricorn. Carefully examine things before offering input.
Aquarius
Jan. 21 - Feb. 18
Try to add more exercise to your routine, Aquarius. Not only will it make you feel better physically, it can clear your head and allow for alone time to do some thinking.
Pisces
Feb. 19 - March 20
Pisces, your life may be a little hectic over the next few days as a deadline draws near. Eventually things will return to normal.
Famous birthdays
August 29
Liam Payne, singer (26)
August 30
Cameron Diaz, actress (47)
August 31
Jeff Hardy, wrestler (42)
September 1
Zendaya, actress (23)
September 2
Keanu Reeves, actor (55)
September 3
Kaia Gerber, model (18)
September 4
James Bay, singer (29)
