Aries — March 21/April 20
There are a few obstacles in your career path right now, Aries. Thankfully, you have a clever way to navigate right around them. All it takes is a little charm.
Taurus — April 21/May 21
It can be difficult to make decisions when under pressure, Taurus. This week you may be put on the spot to answer some difficult questions.
Gemini — May 22/June 21
Now may be a good time to invest some money into a luxury purchase, Gemini. This can be anything from an extensive vacation to a new car. Just consider the budget beforehand.
Cancer — June 22/July 22
Cancer, a minor health scare could have you rethinking your diet and exercise regimen. Speak with a doctor about the best course of action if you want to overhaul your health.
Leo — July 23/Aug. 23
Leo, some tough choices will be falling on your shoulders in the days ahead. Not everyone may agree with your decisions, but you need to stand by them.
Virgo — Aug. 24/Sept. 22
There is only so much that debate will accomplish, Virgo. You may have to sit back and go with the flow on this one, even if that may be difficult.
Libra — Sept. 23/Oct. 23
All it may take is a weekend getaway to completely recharge your mind and body, Libra. Trips do not have to be long to prove rejuvenating. A change of scenery is important.
Scorpio — Oct. 24/Nov. 22
Scorpio, make a list of the pros and cons of a career change and then mull it over carefully. Explore if salary, environment or status are driving factors in wanting something new.
Sagittarius — Nov. 23/Dec. 21
Memories of good times could have you temporarily living in the past, Sagittarius. That is okay as long as you can come back to the present when necessary.
Capricorn — Dec. 22/Jan. 20
Capricorn, put your pride to the side and focus on what would be best for the majority of people in your family circle. Then you can gear your decisions toward their well-being.
Aquarius — Jan. 21/Feb. 18
Aquarius, if your diet and exercise regimen hasn’t been as successful as you’d hoped, you may want to speak with a dietician. Then you can get back on track.
Pisces — Feb. 19/March 20
Pisces, there are a few cosmic disturbances on the horizon but nothing you cannot handle with a little finesse.
Expect things to blow over shortly.
Famous birthdays
August 15
Joe Jonas, Singer (30)
August 16
Carey Price, Athlete (32)
August 17
Sean Penn, Actor (59)
August 18
Christian Slater, Actor (50)
August 19
Christina Perri, Singer (33)
August 20
Robert Plant, Singer (71)
August 21
Kacey Musgraves, Singer (31)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.