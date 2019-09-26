Aries
March 21 - April 20
A hectic few weeks find you looking forward to some time off, Aries. You may have to finish complicated tasks first to free up moments for relaxation.
Taurus
April 21 - May 21
Taurus, this week, feelings that have been simmering just under the surface come to light. Clear the air and you’ll discover everything was just miscommunication.
Gemini
May 22 - June 21
There’s more going on with friends than meets the eye, Gemini. Do not rush to think something negative is going on. Keep an open mind and you could be surprised.
Cancer
June 22 - July 22
Temporary responsibilities at work have you feeling a tad overwhelmed, Cancer. This project was put in your hands, so you will have to see it through to the end.
Leo
July 23 - Aug. 23
Talk things through with a close friend before you swing into action, Leo. Sometimes it is better to have a springboard for ideas to see if things are truly feasible.
Virgo
Aug. 24 - Sept. 22
Virgo, you may be having doubts about just where the future will bring you. But you don’t have to be looking too far ahead for the time being. Focus on the here and now.
Libra
Sept. 23 - Oct. 23
It is sometimes good to look at the world through rose-colored glasses, Libra. However, do not let this cloud reality to the point that you do not see the truth.
Scorpio
Oct. 24 - Nov. 22
You are so busy with various activities that it is impossible to be bored for the next several days, Scorpio. You may be able to eke out a little time to recharge if you delegate.
Sagittarius
Nov. 23 - Dec. 21
Sagittarius, new friends come into your life this week. It’s an exciting opportunity to get to know new faces. You can benefit from expanding your social network.
Capricorn
Dec. 22 - Jan/ 20
Avoid a knee-jerk reaction to a stressful situation, Capricorn. You may find that not all stress is bad; some can spur you to accomplish things you never imagined.
Aquarius
Jan. 21 - Feb. 18
Aquarius, miscommunication can be a tough hurdle to clear. Make a greater effort to communicate effectively in the coming days and weeks.
Pisces
Feb. 19 - March 20
Make family your top priority this week, Pisces. Everything else can take a back seat for the time being. There will be time to get everything done.
Famous birthdays
September 26
Serena Williams, athlete (38)
September 27
Arielle Vandenberg, model (33)
September 28
Naomi Watts, actress (51)
September 29
Halsey, singer (25)
September 30
Olivier Giroud, athlete (33)
October 1
Brie Larson, actress (30)
October 2
Sting, singer (68)
