Aries
March 21 - April 20
Aries, it is time to take charge. Do not allow obstacles to get in the way of your grand goals. Don’t hold back at all, and attack every project with full force.
Taurus
April 21 - May 21
Taurus, concentrate on what you already have instead of trying to attain more. When you analyze the things around you, you’ll discover you already have what you need.
Gemini
May 22 - June 21
The more you let your emotions show this week, the more prosperous you can become, Gemini. Try new things, even if they scare you a little.
Cancer
June 22 - July 22
Cancer, if it seems as though people aren’t taking you as seriously as you’d like, you may have to adjust your tactics a little bit. Perhaps the delivery is just wrong.
Leo
July 23 - Aug. 23
Do not turn down any opportunities that come your way, Leo. Even if they seem like they may not amount to anything, they can get you the kind of exposure that you need right now.
Virgo
Aug. 24 - Sept. 22
Virgo, put your plans in motion and get as many helping hands as you can muster while you’re at it. This will only make the work go that much more quickly.
Libra
Sept. 23 - Oct. 23
Always aim for the gold, Libra. You are in a position right now where you do not have to settle for anything less than the best. Use every tool at your disposal to get what you desire.
Scorpio
Oct. 24 - Nov. 22
Scorpio, take a decisive stance on a problem that has been lingering and be confident about the choices you make; otherwise, things will just stall out indefinitely.
Sagittarius
Nov. 23 - Dec. 21
Arguments can turn into bigger battles if someone doesn’t concede their position, Sagittarius. Communication is a key thing for you right now.
Capricorn
Dec. 22 - Jan. 20
Everything in your life seems to be going in different directions, Capricorn. Seek Pisce’s help as you figure out a way to get everything pointed in the same direction.
Aquarius
Jan. 21 - Feb. 18
An idea can grow into something much bigger if you just give it a chance, Aquarius. With a little nurturing, you may see your idea grow into something much bigger.
Pisces
Feb. 19 - March 20
Take a step back from a problem that has been tough to solve, Pisces. There’s nothing you can do right now, so a break makes sense.
Famous birthdays
September 5
Rose McGowan, actress (46)
September 6
Idris Elba, actor (47)
September7
Kevin Love, athlete (31)
September 8
Pink, singer (40)
September 9
Michael Bublé, singer (44)
September 10
Misty Copeland, dancer (37)
September 11
Tyler Hoechlin, actor (32)
