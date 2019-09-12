Aries
March 21 - April 20
Delegation is the best way to complete a complicated project, Aries. Work with others to achieve a balance so you’re not doing it all.
Taurus
April 21 - May 21
Those who are always looking to the future may not fully embrace the present, Taurus. Focus fully on those things in your life that are meaningful right now.
Gemini
May 22 - June 21
Gemini, you’ll find the right pace to begin a relationship or maintain the one you have. Things are looking good for romance this week, and you may want to step up the seduction.
Cancer
June 22 - July 22
Cancer, when you turn on the charm, you are a force. You exude a natural magnetism that people are simply drawn to. Remember to use your powers wisely.
Leo
July 23 - Aug. 23
Leo, look for a balance of activities that satisfy you both physically and spiritually over the course of the week. Getting in touch with nature is one way to achieve this.
Virgo
Aug. 24 - Sept. 22
There is only so long you can put on a brave face, Virgo. Instead of hiding your emotions, let others see what you are truly feeling. Do not keep all of those emotions bottled up.
Libra
Sept. 23 - Oct. 23
Add a personal touch to all you do and your efforts will be received more warmly, Libra. Add a personalized note to a gift when visiting a friend or family member.
Scorpio
Oct. 24 - Nov. 22
Scorpio, touch base with your support system. You can use some extra muscle behind your ideas, especially as you move into uncharted terrain within the next few days.
Sagittarius
Nov. 23 - Dec. 21
This is the week to reassess your finances, Sagittarius. Figure out how to curb some of your extraneous expenses, like recurring charges or overage fees.
Capricorn
Dec. 22 - Jan. 20
Your professional performance may be under scrutiny for several days, Capricorn. Put your best foot forward. A promotion may be in the works if you play it right.
Aquarius
Jan. 21 - Feb. 18
Don’t get too caught up on your idea of perfect, Aquarius. If you spend too much time on the small details, you’ll overlook the magic of the bigger picture.
Pisces
Feb. 19 - March 20
Pisces, be mindful of an emerging power struggle that could affect your daily life. Let your thoughts be known and support those who you think could use your help.
Famous birthdays
September 12
Emmy Rossum, actress (33)
September 13
Niall Horan, singer (26)
September 14
Andrew Lincoln, actor (46)
September 15
Prince Harry, royalty (35)
September 16
Nick Jonas, singer (27)
September 17
Alexander Ovechkin, athlete (34)
September 18
Jada Pinkett Smith, actress (48)
