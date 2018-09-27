Aries
March 21 - April 20
Keep track of your week, Aries. Review your schedule frequently. You never know which learning experiences will come your way. Think about how they make you feel.
Taurus
April 21 - May 21
Taurus, your mind is buzzing like a bee and it can be challenging to find some time to relax. Do not worry, your thoughts will soon put you on the path you need to take.
Gemini
May 22 - June 21
Gemini, some hectic mornings may be on the horizon. Schedule meetings in the afternoon when you are ready and have full brain power in effect.
Cancer
June 22 - July 22
Things may seem tight and rigid this week, Cancer. That just means it is up to you to lighten things up. Consider a few jokes to put coworkers in a good mood.
Leo
July 23 - Aug. 23
Leo, you need to look at your emotions intellectually this week; otherwise, your feelings may be hard to discern. Think through actions before you put them in motion.
Virgo
Aug. 24 - Sept. 22
Prepare for some surprises this week, Virgo. Processes will be introduced either by you or someone close to you, with interesting results. This is your time to excel.
Libra
Sept. 23 - Oct. 23
Life is going well for you in most respects, Libra. But there is always room for a little improvement. Now is a great time to take advantage of good fortune and push ahead.
Scorpio
Oct. 24 - Nov. 22
Scorpio, this week you are likely working out something important in your mind that can help clarify your emotions. The answer you get may be different from what you expected.
Sagittarius
Nov. 23 - Dec. 21
Be careful not to overdo things this week, Sagittarius. You may want to jump right in to a gym workout or financial project. It’s good to be exuberant, but exercise caution, too.
Capricorn
Dec. 22 - Jan. 20
It is challenging to prevent your temper from getting the best of you sometimes, Capricorn. But hostility is not the way to handle a sticky situation.
Aquarius
Jan. 21 - Feb. 18
Aquarius, don’t be surprised if one day this week you wake up with inspiration that wasn’t there the night before. Keep an eye out for strokes of genius.
Pisces
Feb. 19 - March 20
Sometimes you are prone to acting on impulse, Pisces. This week you will need to align your head and heart on the same plane to forge ahead.
Famous birthdays
September 27
Arielle Vandenberg, model (32)
September 28
Hillary Duff, actress (31)
September 29
Halsey, singer (24)
September 30
Olivier Giroud, athlete (32)
October 1
Matthew Daddario, actor (31)
October 2
Sting, singer (67)
October 3
Gwen Stefani, singer (49)
