Aries

March 21 - April 20

Keep track of your week, Aries. Review your schedule frequently. You never know which learning experiences will come your way. Think about how they make you feel.

Taurus

April 21 - May 21

Taurus, your mind is buzzing like a bee and it can be challenging to find some time to relax. Do not worry, your thoughts will soon put you on the path you need to take.

Gemini

May 22 - June 21

Gemini, some hectic mornings may be on the horizon. Schedule meetings in the afternoon when you are ready and have full brain power in effect.

Cancer

June 22 - July 22

Things may seem tight and rigid this week, Cancer. That just means it is up to you to lighten things up. Consider a few jokes to put coworkers in a good mood.

Leo

July 23 - Aug. 23

Leo, you need to look at your emotions intellectually this week; otherwise, your feelings may be hard to discern. Think through actions before you put them in motion.

Virgo

Aug. 24 - Sept. 22

Prepare for some surprises this week, Virgo. Processes will be introduced either by you or someone close to you, with interesting results. This is your time to excel.

Libra

Sept. 23 - Oct. 23

Life is going well for you in most respects, Libra. But there is always room for a little improvement. Now is a great time to take advantage of good fortune and push ahead.

Scorpio

Oct. 24 - Nov. 22

Scorpio, this week you are likely working out something important in your mind that can help clarify your emotions. The answer you get may be different from what you expected.

Sagittarius

Nov. 23 - Dec. 21

Be careful not to overdo things this week, Sagittarius. You may want to jump right in to a gym workout or financial project. It’s good to be exuberant, but exercise caution, too.

Capricorn

Dec. 22 - Jan. 20

It is challenging to prevent your temper from getting the best of you sometimes, Capricorn. But hostility is not the way to handle a sticky situation.

Aquarius

Jan. 21 - Feb. 18

Aquarius, don’t be surprised if one day this week you wake up with inspiration that wasn’t there the night before. Keep an eye out for strokes of genius.

Pisces

Feb. 19 - March 20

Sometimes you are prone to acting on impulse, Pisces. This week you will need to align your head and heart on the same plane to forge ahead.

Famous birthdays

September 27

Arielle Vandenberg, model (32)

September 28

Hillary Duff, actress (31)

September 29

Halsey, singer (24)

September 30

Olivier Giroud, athlete (32)

October 1

Matthew Daddario, actor (31)

October 2

Sting, singer (67)

October 3

Gwen Stefani, singer (49)

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.