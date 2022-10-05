ST. THOMAS— The Committee on Disaster Recovery and Infrastructure expressed their disappointment and frustration with the Virgin Islands Housing Finance Authority EnVIsion Tomorrow Program Wednesday at the Earle B. Ottley Legislative Chambers on St. Croix.
The EnVIsion Tomorrow Program was created to rehabilitate and reconstruct homes damaged by the 2017 storms, according to VIFHA. The program consists of the Homeowner Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (HRR) Program, and the Rental Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (RRR) Program.
Currently the program has 39 homes under active construction including seven on St. Thomas and 32 on St. Croix, and has completed 16 homes including ten on St. Croix and six on St. Thomas, according to VIHFA Interim Executive Director and Chief Disaster Recovery Officer Dayna Clendinen, who said that more than 57 homes are in “various stages of the design-to-rehabilitation process.”
Senators in attendance questioned the progress being made within the program after claiming that various residents have been contacting them wanting updates on the status of their home. “Every time it rains, I think of those dealing with the devastation,” Sen. Franklin D. Johnson said. “I’ve been inside bedrooms where you can look up and see the sky. The time it takes for the process is too slow,” he said.
Also displeased with the agency’s slow progress was Sen. Novelle E. Francis, who said “the community is losing hope and holding the senators accountable.” Residents have been waiting months for an update from VIFHA in regards to the reconstruction of their homes but haven’t received any communication, according to Francis.
Currently, $160 million is allocated to the EnVIsion Program, with $135 million to homeowners and $25 million to the Rental Program, according to Clendinen who said “to mitigate the rising cost of construction in the territory, the authority is subject to the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD’s) approval, and that VIHFA has prepared its third substantial amendment to the disaster recovery (DR) Action Plan; the amendment includes additional resources to the EnVIsion program to support more applicants.”
The authority wants to allocate an additional $55 million with a budget increase of $195,046,728 to HRR and $50,384,097 to RRR. Clendinen said the increase will assist with some of the challenges faced by the agency including homes requiring substantial rehabilitation and reconstruction, the need for architectural and engineering services, and cost of construction exceeding the existing program cap of $250,000 — with some homes needing up to $350,000 to be reconstructed.
Ann Hanley, VIHFA Director of Programs added that drawings with details are needed for homes that require “substantial rehabilitation,” and that a drawing can take up to 20 days to complete. Hanley also said that the authority only has two civil engineers, making it harder for the reconstruction process to move faster.
Committee Chairwoman Sen. Janelle K. Sarauw said she was exhausted from acting as a “super commissioner” and expressed concern for homes in the territory that are still utilizing blue tarps, issued to residents with damaged roofs since 2017. Sarauw emailed the authority in late May inquiring about tarps but said she never received a response.
Clendinen said that blue tarps are not under the “purview” of VIHFA. Adrienne Williams-Octalien, Director, Office of Disaster Recovery, also said that “there is no existing program for tarps and the installation of tarps.”
“How in our good consciousness are we functioning knowing that people are drowning in water,” Sarauw said. “I am so embarrassed and guilty. We cannot be tone deaf to the needs of the community,” she said.
Sen. Marvin Blyden questioned why residents who have been displaced haven’t received any communication from anyone through the EnVIsion Tomorrow Program, before mentioning that an elderly woman was moved to a temporary housing unit that had too many stairs and was looking to be replaced, but hasn’t received any assistance.
Sen. Samuel Carrión added that he spoke with a resident that has been displaced and “jumping from here to there” since 2019. “Nobody has reached out to her,” he said. Clendinen said the authority plans to rewrite policies so they can shelter residents somewhere safe while they wait for their homes to be reconstructed. “Our team is working feverishly to help,” she said.
Clendinen told the committee that there is a citizen complaint process that residents can utilize to submit any complaints they may have. “Though we are client-centered and are actively working to complete various projects, we have not been as consistent as we need to be with our overall level of responsiveness to persons in need. Having recognized this, we have identified resources, and revised, developed, and formalized a standard process relating to how we collect and address citizens’ concerns,” she said before adding that the authority has a “dedicated team” that handles complaints, and that has been provided the customer service training necessary to handle the needs of the clients.
According to Clendinen, any client seeking updates on the status of their EnVIsion applications or needing to log a complaint can do so by calling (340) 715-5902 to speak with a live VIHFA representative or email cdbginformation@vihfa.gov.
The Virgin Islands was awarded a total of $1,887,330,884 from the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery, Mitigation, and Electrical Grid award. Out of that, the Virgin Islands received $1,075,489,884. CDBG-MIT will fund hazard mitigation activities within the Territory in the amount of $744,188,000 while the remaining $67,653,000 supports electrical grid improvements, Clendinen said.
According to Clendinen, “the CDBG-DR program is currently undergoing an OIG Audit and HUD monitoring. The HUD Office of the Inspector General has initiated two audits to determine whether the authority is effectively administering its CDBG-DR Match Program by identifying and assessing any challenges the Authority experienced that may have hindered its ability to achieve program goals and whether the Authority effectively monitored its CDBG-DR-funded activities to ensure the national objectives and performance measures were met.”
About $1 million extension was given to TSG, a marketing and advertising company for VIHFA. Blyden questioned if the extension was approved by the board, implying that that it could be the reason for the audit since progress of the homes being reconstructed was little to none.
Sarauw added that contractors for the reconstruction projects have also been paid but “nothing has been happening.” “People need homes,” Sarauw said.
Hanley, VIHFA programs director, said that the contractor’s paperwork had been filed incorrectly causing a delay in progress but a construction manager was in place to assist contractors with submitting their paperwork correctly.
“We are aggressively working on initiatives to address deficiencies and systematic issues, while increasing productivity,” Clendinen said. “I would especially like to thank the entire VIHFA team, who have worked tirelessly to continue the mission of the authority while simultaneously working through hurricanes, pandemics, and more — your hard work and dedication are noticed and appreciated,” she said.
According to Clendinen, a total of $2.2 million was allocated to the the Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG-CV) program. She said the purpose of ESG-CV is to respond to the COVID-19 crisis “with a concentration on individuals who are homeless, and receiving homeless assistance, and to expand homeless assistance/homeless prevention activities to mitigate the impacts of COVID -19.” A total of $702,000 was expended with that balance to be utilized by the Sept. 30, 2023, deadline.
A total of six organizations were funded for nine projects implementing various activities ranging from emergency shelter including operations and essential services, homelessness prevention, rapid re-housing, street outreach, data management, and program administration expenses, Clendinen said. “Additional eligible activities include vaccine incentives, portable bathrooms, showers, and laundry services,” she said. The total ESG-CV funds obligated to date are $1,722,085.
Senators who attended the meeting include Chairwoman Janelle K. Sarauw, Samuel Carrión, Marvin Blyden, Kurt A. Vialet, Franklin D. Johnson, Novelle E. Francis, Jr., Carla J. Joseph, Genevieve R. Whitaker.