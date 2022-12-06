Dear Editor,
How many of us have confronted a ballot on Election Day with a daunting list of 15 to 20 candidate names for senator, of which we only recognize a small handful? How many times have we more or less blindly picked names based on what someone else has said about a candidate, rather than first-hand knowledge of the platform and position of those candidates?
How many of us have voted for a candidate we’ve never even met?
When we have a concern that should be brought to the attention of our representative(s) in the Virgin Islands Legislature, to whom do we turn? To the one-third of a senator-at-Large ostensibly representing our district, or to any one of seven others who may not have ever even visited our community during their tenure?
These are some of the many consequences of what is known as “Multi-Member Districts” in the V.I. Legislature. Unlike the vast majority of state legislatures throughout the U.S., in which there is a single state legislator for each electoral district (known as “Single Member Districts”), here in the V.I. each of us vote for seven senators and one at-large candidate.
Multi-member districts result in very poor accountability between the elected representatives and the electorate they represent. It is far easier for one of seven to disclaim responsibility by stating that any of the other six could have confronted your issue, than it is for a single elected representative to avoid the responsibility to address your concerns. Elected representatives can excuse their lack of presence in your community by claiming that they have the entire island to represent and don’t have the time to focus on each neighborhood.
On the opposite side of the ledger, incumbents typically favor a Multi-Member District system because their names stand out in an expansive field of candidates. When you look at the ballot with those 15 names on it, which names do you recognize? The incumbents benefit from name recognition. Incumbents benefit, to the detriment of the voters, on the lack of accountability.
How many times has a piece of legislation, controversial on St. Thomas or St Croix, been enacted by the vote of the seven senators in the opposite district?
Ask yourself, if you were running for election in the district of St. Thomas would you be more focused on the needs of voters in residential and rural areas, or on the denser and wealthier population in the urban center of Charlotte Amalie where more votes and more money is to be found? Marginalized communities tend to be under-represented in Multi Member Districts.
The time has come for single member districts in the V.I. With our population of roughly 87,000 residents, a districting map of the V.I. could be drawn with seven districts on each of St. Thomas and St. Croix and a single district on St. John, maintaining the current “balance of power.”
Because of our immutable natural island boundaries, the division of the Virgin Islands into 15 districts cannot be done in a way which creates a perfectly uniform population across all districts. St John, with a population of around 4,000, will be slightly over represented on a per capita basis. St Croix and St Thomas may not be easily divided into seven districts of equal population, but even with slight imbalances in population numbers the results would be far superior to what we have today.
Across the 50 states, only one state – New Hampshire – has state legislative districts with seven or more representatives. Over 85% of the U.S. population is represented in their state assembly by a single elected representative. Seven states have a maximum of two representatives per district.
As is true with many things in life, the people who are winning the game rarely want to change the rules. However if you, like me, are concerned about accountability, about equal representation, and about the rights of marginalized communities, then you should support the reform and transformation of the Virgin Islands Legislature into a framework of Single Member Districts.
The path to Single Member Districts is not straightforward or simple to plot. There are political, social and economic hurdles to overcome. But if the will is there, the way will be found, and it is worth pursuing when the 35th Legislature is seated next month.
— David Silverman, St John