Dear Editor,
Earlier this year, in a submission to Letters to the Editor, I wrote about the good, bad and the ugly of the GERS funding. This was written in response to the administration’s planned refinancing of the territory’s rum revenues in order to put off the looming bankruptcy of the Government Employees’ Retirement System .
I wrote about the good of the plan – putting off the impending collapse of the retirement system and assuring retirees that their benefits would not be cut anytime in the near future. I also wrote about the bad of the plan — the increase in total Virgin Islands debt service, refinancing for longer time periods, and the need to find new revenue sources to pay for those government activities which had previously been financed through the rum cover. And finally, I wrote about the ugly of the plan — burdening the next generation of Virgin Islanders with our debts, pushing our financial obligations onto their shoulders.
This week, for the first time, the management of GERS testified before the Senate Finance Committee on the condition of GERS following the administration’s “successful” refinancing. The picture is not nearly as pretty as the Governor and Legislature claimed it was as they were all enjoying their self-congratulatory run in the media several months ago.
Although couched in somewhat arcane financial terminology, what the GERS auditor and GERS its management are now saying is that the 2022 funding plan is still only a stop-gap measure, and GERS will run out of money in 2034, even with the magnanimous gestures of the current administration. And even this estimate is based on a somewhat optimistic estimate of GERS investment performance.
In reality, without further funding from the government and without significant financial reforms in GERS, it is highly likely that in ten 10 years the retirement system will be in the same financial state it was in earlier this year.
Here is what Mr. Austin Nibbs, CEO of GERS administrator, had to say on Aug.ust 16: “The annual contributions from the refunding note are heavily backloaded; with half of the total contributions being funded in the last twelve years — mostly at the expense of the middle years (fiscal years 2033-2038). The challenge is to bridge the gap in the middle years, in order to get to the $1.9 billion on the back end. At the direction of the Board, work has begun on such a plan, which will likely involve further assistance from the Legislature.”
He goes on to recommend two additional measures that would require enactment by the Legislature. First, he wants government employers to pay more into the system – by increasing their contribution rate from the current 23.5% of salary up to 26.5% of salary. In terms of dollars, this measure would cost Virgin Island taxpayers around $13 million per year. Second, Mr. Nibbs wants the GVI V.I. government to fund the entire administrative budget of GERS, which currently stands at around $15 million per year, making it one of the most expensive retirement systems in the country on a per retiree basis.
So, if you thought that we were done with GERS, think again. In less than six months after a massive debt financing deal, GERS is returning to the Legislature, hat in hand, asking for another $30 million per year.
Now, you may remember a lovely photograph of Governor Bryan handing a ginormous cardboard check for $89 million to GERS on April 11, 2022. In the Government House press release Bryan spoke about how he had solved the GERS funding problem for at least 30 years. He said: “The reason why we use 30 years is because that’s the term of the note that we’re paying, but it actually solves the problem forever.”
Thirty years? Forever? In just four months following that statement, GERS is coming back and saying they will actually run out of money in about ten 10 years and they need more money right now.
How far can you kick a can down the road? Apparently not very far.
— David Silverman, St. John