Dear Editor,
The Daily News recently reported that the V.I. Public Finance Authority had miraculously “discovered” a surplus of $17 million in gross receipts tax revenues in the coffers of the PFA. Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. immediately instructed the PFA to allocate that money for dredging Charlotte Amalie Harbor to allow the berthing of the new Oasis-class of mega cruise ships at the WICO pier. The PFA apparently followed Gov. Bryan’s instructions and unanimously approved the allocation of the funds for the WICO dredging.
I can think of many ways to spend $17 million to improve the lives of Virgin Islanders, but dredging of the St Thomas harbor is not one of them.
We could allocate $1 million to each of the 17 most in-need public schools in the territory to pay for classroom supplies, emergency safety repairs and other critical educational needs.
We could expedite the construction of a permanent healthcare facility on St John, as opposed to the modular units which have been in use since 2017.
We could provide funding for a vocational training school on St. Thomas or St. Croix to provide worthwhile alternatives to a university education for our young adults. Culinary arts, mechanical skills, construction trades are all in demand across the territory.
We could fund the construction and staffing of V.I. History and Culture museums on each of our islands to help reinforce the limited teaching of Virgin Islands history in our public school curriculum.
We could finally construct the Paul E. Joseph Stadium and convert that mud hole into something useful for the people of St Croix.
Each of those ideas would be a worthwhile expenditure of public funds.
Cruise ship tourism, on the other hand, is a failing business model. The Oasis-class ships are self-contained floating resorts carrying over 5,000 passengers. Recent studies have shown that the average cruise passenger spends around $165 in the USVI. Even if the dredging allowed for 20 new Oasis-class arrivals per year, this new cruise traffic would generate only a little over $800,000 in gross receipts tax revenues per year and around $600,000 in per-passenger port fees.
With the increasing frequency and intensity of tropical storms, dredging projects need to be redone within ten years. Spending $17 million on a project that will not be paid back for over 10 years, and which has a lifespan of less than ten years, is clearly a very poor business decision.
When the V.I. Port Authority wanted to dredge at Crown Bay for the accommodation of Oasis-class ships, they floated a bond issue and paid for the dredging from their own funds. But when WICO, a subsidiary of the PFA, wants to dredge, they are looking to us, the people of the Virgin Islands, to foot the bill.
The fact that the PFA does not have a credit rating allowing it to borrow money, does not mean that the taxpayers of the Virgin Islands should have to shoulder that burden. Why not have the cruise ship companies themselves pay for the accommodation to their larger vessels? Why not look for an outside investor willing to finance this project? It seems as if whenever a project is too unattractive for the commercial sector, it falls on our shoulders to be the bankers of last resort. And our much higher priority projects suffer as a consequence.
The arguments by WICO that this project will bring in hundreds of millions of dollars in economic activity neglects the fact that that economic activity does not directly benefit the people of the Virgin Islands – the people who are paying for the dredging project.
Needless to say many of the most outspoken voices in the St. Thomas business community are strongly in favor of dredging the harbor, including the possible building of a new long wharf, and doing everything conceivable to bring in more and more low-budget cruisers every year. That traffic flows straight to their bottom line.
But as for the people of the Virgin Islands, this is the worst way to spend $17 million dollars that I can imagine. Priorities, priorities, priorities.
— David Silverman, St John