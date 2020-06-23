How to design a fitness room at home
People exercise for many different reasons. Exercise can improve one’s appearance, reduce the risk for illness, alleviate stress or anxiety, and even help pass some time. Exercise is often a social activity, but in the wake of social distancing guidelines issue in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, many people have found themselves looking for ways to exercise at home.
Building a home fitness room has never been a more timely project, and such a project can continue to provide rewards even when life returns to some semblance of normalcy. Here’s how to successfully stock a home gym.
• Find a dedicated space. A home gym will be limited by the amount of space that can be devoted to workouts. Possible fitness room locations include a spare bedroom, a garage, a basement, or an enclosed patio. Measure the space so you can pick and choose equipment that will fit. Leave some floor space empty for movement exercises or mat activities.
• Keep the space bright. Darkness can sap energy levels, so invest in mirrors and adequate overhead lighting to make the space inviting. Natural light can make the exercise area more enjoyable.
• Consider the flooring. New flooring can protect against damage and make an area more conductive to working out. Rubber mats can offset echoes and reduce the noise of running on a treadmill or setting down heavy weights.
• Use space-saving equipment. A home gym space will likely not be as expansive as the space inside a traditional fitness center. Thankfully, many activities do not require a lot of space or equipment. Classic exercises like squats, lunges, push ups, and sit ups require little gear but still produce results. Figure out which equipment you like the most and invest in two or three key pieces. Dumbells of various weights, a medicine ball and a yoga mat can be all you need to create a versatile, effective workout. A TRX system and a door-mounted pull-up bar also are great space-saving options.
• Have a TV hookup. A home gym may benefit from a smart TV that you can use to stream workout videos or catch up on the latest news while running the treadmill or using the stationary bike.
A home gym is beneficial year-round, and can be especially valuable when social distancing guidelines are put in place.
Best foods to eat to increase collagen production
While you can’t stop the aging process, there are foods you can consume that can help increase the collagen in your body.
The body’s most abundant structural protein, collagen is responsible for giving structure to tissues, including skin, bone, tenderloins and ligaments.
Skin is likely the structure you’ve heard most often associated with collagen, with beauty products promising to firm and smooth your largest organ.
“As we age, collagen production decreases,” dermatologist and author of “Stop Aging, Start Living,” Dr. Jeannette Graf, told Coveteur. “That can mean deeper creases and enlarged pores. As your skin becomes less elastic, pores expand because the collagen fibers in the walls around them are diminishing. As we mature, naturally occurring enzymes that erode collagen become stronger than the mechanisms in our skin that combat them.”
While wrinkles and stiff joints result from less collagen production as we age, you can help stimulate collagen production by consuming certain nutrients from particular foods, according to Medical News Today.
• Amino acids
• Vitamin C
• Zinc
• Manganese
• Copper
“Foods like bone broth contain a bioavailable form of collagen your body can use right away, making it arguably superior to supplements,” registered dietitian Carrie Gabriel told Healthline of why you should look to food before supplements when seeking to increase collagen.
Additionally, over-the-counter supplements are mostly unregulated. According to Healthline, eating collagen-rich foods may help create amino acids, the building blocks needed for increasing skin health.
“There are three amino acids important for collagen synthesis: proline, lysine, and glycine,” said registered dietitian and beauty expert Katey Davidson, who has a master’s of science in foods and nutrition.
Keep your baby sun safe
Spending time outdoors is a summertime tradition for people of all ages. Sunny summer afternoons may be especially cherished in 2020, when people across the globe have been forced to spend more time indoors as they adhere to social distancing guidelines implemented to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Parents of infants may be extra excited to get outdoors this summer. Chances to get out and about don’t come around very often for parents of infants, and those chances may be even more rare as social distancing guidelines remain in place. But before parents rush out the door to soak up some summer sun, it’s imperative that they take steps to protect their tiny tots from UV rays.
• Avoid exposing infants to the sun. The Skin Cancer Foundation (SCF)notes that infants’ skin is especially sensitive to the sun, so the organization advises parents to shield children six months and younger from the sun rather than using sunscreen. Instead of applying sunscreen to their infants, parents should keep them out of the sun entirely. Seek shade between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., when the sun’s rays are especially intense. When taking infants out in their strollers, make sure they are shaded at all times and avoid walking on the sunny side of the street.
• Dress babies for the sun. The SCF advises parents to dress their babies in brimmed hats and lightweight clothing that fully covers their arms and legs.
• Consider sunglasses. Sunglasses are another way parents can protect their children from the sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays. Sunglasses can be an alternative for parents whose infants keep taking off their hats, as many baby-sized sunglasses are equipped with elastic straps to keep the glasses on. Sunglasses may be vital because the melanin in infants’ eyes is still forming, and that development can be adversely affected if infants’ eyes are exposed to UV rays.
• Introduce sunscreen at six months. The SCF advises parents to begin applying sunscreen to their infants when their children reach six months of age. Choose a broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen with a minimum sun protection factor (SPF) of 15.
—From Wire Reports
The SCF notes that sunscreens that contain zinc oxide and titanium dioxide are good choices because these physical filters do not rely on absorption of chemicals and are therefore less likely to cause a skin reaction. The SCF also advises testing the sunscreen on your baby’s wrist before applying it all over the body. This can indicate if the product irritates the child’s skin and needs to be replaced, or if it’s safe to use.
In the rush to get outside, parents should make sure they don’t forget to take every step necessary to protect their infants from UV exposure.