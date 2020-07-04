Dear Editor,
Let me first thank our governor, his team, our Legislature, our representative to Congress and our health care professionals for their fact-based guidance and actions that has brought us to where we are now.
The strict guidelines issued by Governor Albert Bryan Jr., have paid off and we are presently in a better situation than most of the other states of the union and we appear to have the coronavirus well under control.
But this pandemic is far from over. In fact, we may only be at the very beginning, and if we leave our guards down now the rate of infections — and deaths — may easily get out of hand. Already, 19 states in the union are experiencing a steep increase in both, with hospitalization near or at maximum capacity. And with our president pushing for speeding up the opening of society in direct contradiction of the guidelines issued by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, we will soon see a strong return of the virus.
So how can we on St Croix make the best of this crisis and turn our island into a No-COVID-19 sanctuary for residents here and stateside?
The answer is simple: We stop transmission from person to person. When the virus has nowhere to go it dies!
Masks, gloves, hand washing and social distancing have worked and the “NO MASK. NO SERVICE” policy is a success, but we are now at a stage where fatigue over these restrictions is growing. We can’t have our governor running around begging people to abide by the rules. To achieve “No-COVID” status, we need strict enforcement. In other words, we need — for a while — to turn our paradise into a police state. We need citations for violations of the rules, even a fine for repeated violations.
Orders must be issued to shopkeepers and restaurant owners to take on responsibility for providing protective equipment for their workers. And for workplaces where masks must be worn for long periods of time, the owners must supply high quality masks daily. It is tough to breathe through a mask for even an hour at the time, and it is tempting to pull it under the nose to only cover the mouth, thereby rendering the mask useless. Enforcing this and other rules must be the responsibility of the shopkeeper and any complaint from the public must be taken seriously — and may result in fines or loss of license.
By virtue of being an island, we have a big advantage over states where the virus can cross over non-existent borders. It makes it comparatively easy to control who and what comes here. And we do want people to come here, our economy depends on it, and if we become known as a virus free destination our island will become a prime destination for stateside COVID-19 refugees.
So how do we make sure our visitors can visit without being quarantined? First, our visitors must test negative before they board the plane coming down here. When they arrive, they must be given a 15-minute rapid test before they pick up their luggage. Having passed this test, they will be issued a wearable certificate, a mask and a quick reference card laying out the rules of behavior and the fines for breaking them.
I’m proud of the achievements we have accomplished up till now. We are blessed with a governor who understands that politics must be kept out of the fight to contain the pandemic.
Please, right now we have a chance, not just to contain and minimize the impact of the virus, but to rid ourselves of it entirely and thereby generating a big boost to our local economy. Until a vaccine is developed and distributed worldwide, we can become magnet for visitors that want to escape the growing fear and paranoia elsewhere.
— Steffen Larsen resides on St. Croix.