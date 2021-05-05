The St. Thomas Legislature has a unique view.
And while a person would think that view is the beautiful ocean, I’m talking about the view of human misery right outside its window.
Situated at the bus stop a stone’s throw away from the Legislature building sits a Virgin Islands citizen in need of desperate help. This individual sits among a mountain of personal belongings, homeless and in a deplorable situation, exposed to the upcoming hurricane season. For probably a multitude of reasons, we see a person exposed to the elements, day and night, living out a daily life in full view of us all. Which is unacceptable.
Although this sad situation is not unique, perhaps it is the location in which this person exists that is shocking.
With the collective political power contained in that legislative building, one would hope that this situation could be resolved. And resolving this situation does not mean ousting the person in any type of frightening manner to relocate them to another outdoor area.
It’s time to get rid of the out of sight, out of mind thought process. Things need to change. First and foremost, on a basic humanitarian level. No one in a civilized society should have to live without care.
Second, because it shows our priorities are still out of whack. Our community budget must be re-organized to take care of those in need of intervention and care. Long-term solutions are not easy, but the old way is clearly not working. The human misery is clear. A collaboration with Human Services, Government House, the courts, the families and social workers need to be deployed to take care of these people who obviously cannot take care of themselves. One case at a time. One success at a time.
Societies are judged on how we care for those who are less fortunate. We are failing that test miserably. We see it with our own eyes.
— Maria Ferreras is a longtime St. Thomas resident and community volunteer. She can be reached at maria@dailynews.vi.