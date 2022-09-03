One of eight residents from St. Croix’s Herbert Grigg Home for the Aged who tested positive for COVID-19 last week remains in isolation, according to a news release from the Human Services Deprtment.
Department spokesperson Ryan Nugent also provided updates on the ongoing efforts of nurses and staff to contain the outbreak at the home.
“As of Friday morning, only one resident out of the eight who tested positive for coronavirus remains in isolation,” Nugent said in the prepared statement, adding that the first two residents were moved out of isolation on Aug. 27.
The other six patients received care, anti-viral treatment, and individual medical assessments in a separate wing of the campus.
“Our last resident on isolation continues to receive enhanced medical care and supervised treatment” and scheduled to be cleared and out of isolation late next week,” Nugent said.
According to the statement, Herbert Grigg nurses also conducted follow up screenings for the entire staff and residential population on Friday.
“No new residents were found positive of COVID-19,” the release stated.
Further, as per guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local Health Department, the base line test will allow Herbert Grigg “to launch a 14-day window of no new resident cases in an effort to obtain an ‘all clear status’ at the facility,” the release stated.
Herbert Grigg is still not accepting visitors on the campus at this time.
, and Human Services will continue to provide updates on the patients and the ongoing efforts of staff to reverting the facility back to an all-clear status, according to the statement.