The Humane Society of St. Thomas welcomes Amanda Phillips Kennedy as their new Director of Operations. With years of experience throughout the nation, Kennedy brings a wide set of professional skills to the island, including knowledge and training in programs for sheltering operations, public education, spay and neuter, adoption, disaster preparedness and law enforcement investigation and prosecution.
Professionally, Kennedy has been working with animals much of her life. With the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, she was director of the animal shelter and adoption program. As part of the ASPCA Field Investigation Disaster Response Team, Kennedy traveled nationally to assist with law enforcement and disaster response, helping domestic animals and livestock during and after disasters such as floods and hurricanes. As the Director of the City of Boston Animal Care and Control Department, she has experience with animal care policy, leadership oversight and long-range planning, and liaised with the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), ASPCA and other stateside animal welfare agencies.
Kennedy is not new to the Virgin Islands. She spent 10 years living on St. John starting in 1989, and still has strong family ties on the island. While living there, she was a volunteer and animal welfare advocate. After hurricanes Irma and Maria, Kennedy returned with the International Fund for Animal Welfare to help get the first 100 animals off the island to safety.
Looking to reconnect with family and contribute to the community, Kennedy was searching for a way to come back to her Coral Bay home. She took over as the director for the St. Thomas Humane Society June 8.
“My first order of business is to assess the current situation and protocols here and look to see how we can improve them, reduce the animal flow and increase adoption,” she said.
Other important issues for Kennedy is the struggle during the COVID-19 pandemic of getting animals off the island and the threat of hurricane season.
“It’s hurricane season and we are heading into the difficult months,” she said. “We want to reach out and prepare the community and help them take care of their pets before, during and after a storm.”