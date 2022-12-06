The St. Thomas Humane Society is celebrating the holidays with a tree-lighting fundraiser that the whole family can enjoy.
According to a news release, the Holiday Tree Lighting will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, with an opportunity for parents to adopt pets as holiday gifts to children who not only want them but will care for them. The remaining cats and dogs will also have presents under the tree — donated food and supplies.
The funds — and donated food and supplies — collected will go toward the many animals in the Humane Society’s care, according to the news release.
Sunday’s event has activities for all ages. Children, for example, will be able to write letters to Santa and put them in his mailbox. Sweet holiday treats including popcorn, candy apples, and baked goods will be available.
The adults will be able to enjoy the festivities, too. They will be able to shop at its thrift store, which will be open for business that day or enjoy some drinks at the open bar.
There will also be a raffle, and tickets are available until noon Saturday. For just $10, participants can win a $1,000 cash prize, a free Caribbean Surf/Eco Tour, a stay at the Ritz-Carlton, $500 gift cards to Cost U Less, Home Depot, Amazon, and more. The drawing will be live streamed on Facebook Live, beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Organizers said this won’t be an ordinary tree lighting, as it's an opportunity to also get early Christmas gifts for children.
The Humane Society is waiving all dog and cat adoption fees so they can find their way into forever homes. If adoption is not an option, residents can consider fostering instead.
The Humane Society is also making it so that the pets who remain at the center also have a great Christmas. Those who can bring bags of dog food (Purina) or cat food, can do so to be placed under the tree to help the animals.
To purchase fundraiser tickets or find out more information, visit www.humanesocietystthomas.org.