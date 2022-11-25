TORTOLA — England native Ivan Gordon disembarked from the Marella Explorer docked at the Cyril B. Romney Tortola Pier Park Friday looking for something local to drink.
“We were walking around, didn’t see anything we wanted to drink, then saw these coconuts and we stopped,” said Gordon, who has Jamaican roots. “They are really good.”
Gordon was among hundreds of visitors from two cruise ships docked in the harbor Friday, mingling with British Virgin Islands residents at an unexpected attraction – Tortola’s Food Fair and Fungi Fest.
The daylong event — the entertainment went late into the night — was the culmination of BVI Tourism and Culture month.
The Food Fair, which kicked off around noon, offered a variety of local dishes including fish, whelks, conchs and pork with sides including fungi, peas and rice and ground provision.
In addition to coconuts – and coconut water – fair-goers could choose between passion fruit, golden apple, soursop, lemonade and maubi drinks. Cakes, tarts and gooseberry and tamarind stews also were available.
Margechi Faheadia of Brazil said she loved the cultural aspect of the day.
“I love the kids dancing,” she said of several school children in their cultural wear dancing to fungi music, known to others as quelbe music, as part of entertainment during the day.
Faheadia use her cellphone to capture the moment.
“It was great fun,” she said, before heading off to eye vendors’ tables either laden with arts and crafts, or local fruits, drinks, pastries and food.
Edwin Pacheco of Culebra said he visited Virgin Gorda in July with some friends and had a good time. They made news friends and decided to return for a visit.
“The fair is great — the music, the food,” he said.
Pacheco had the best of both worlds. The food fair on Tortola and sister-island Anegada’s Lobster fest, which began Friday and will go through Sunday.
“I had lobster,” he said at Friday’s Fair “and I’m going to the Anegada Lobster Fest on Sunday.”
Sisters Nadia Turnbull, Franceila Turnbull-Yearwood, Cecilia Turnbull-Clyne and Floresia Turnbull-Blyden, left Elmore Stoutt High School where their brother Cedric Turnbull was being honored and then headed to the food fair.
“Two got bullfoot soup and two got peas soup with pigtail,” Nadia said of their purchases from the Zion Hill Methodist Church’s booth. “It was important to get pigtails in it.”
Turnbull-Yearwood had the bullfoot soup and said it reminded her of the “old time days.”
“I had to scrape the cow head as a child with my mother Beryl Turnbull. We also scraped goat heads and the feet. Good old days boy. Good old days,” she said sighing with a bit of nostalgia.
Raemona Maloney and Velka Soto Thomas caught some of the sales on local jewelry, then came looking for local food.
“I’m getting lobster and my co-worker, she’s getting whelks and ground provisions,” Maloney said of green banana, dasheen and sweet potato being served. “I think this is great. We have to keep the culture alive for the kids and the older folk who want to see this continuing, so I think it’s really good.”
Ashonda Christopher was pushing her six-month old son, Damanic Jennings, in a stroller toward James Lettsome’s VI Traditional Island Delights booth. She was in search of tarts.
The Tourism Department even had a poll at the fair on which one was best – coconut, guava, pineapple or guavaberry?
“I got a soursop and a star fruit tart,” she said, noting she was trying them for the first time. “The cashew-nut tart is my favorite, but he sold out so fast, so next time I have to get here early. I love his tarts.”
Lettsome did have the traditional tarts, but offered other variations.
“You have to go outside the boundaries,” he said of his popular cashew-cherry tart and other offerings. “This is our culture. These are our fruits and we can do anything with our own food and this is our own product. We can sell ourselves. This is ours.”
Lettsome said his tarts are an experience for many. He often ships to the U.S. Virgin Islands and U.S. mainland.
“I just made some that went to the United States for Thanksgiving and they were shipped in advance, so everybody had their tarts before Thanksgiving,” he said. “All my variety of tarts I sent for Thanksgiving — coconut tarts sold the most.”
The results of the BVI Tourism poll on the best tart were not immediately announced, but judging by Lettsome’s Thanksgiving Day orders and Friday’s sales, it appears that coconut is the tart to beat.
The Fungi Fest, which kicked off earlier that afternoon with performances by primary school bands, went late into the night. Later that night, residents enjoyed spirited performances by BVI’s own scratch band, The Lashing Dogs.
Took and the Boys from Anguilla and Sugar Hill String Band from Nevis were the highlights. A mix of local fungi bands including, Leon and the Hot Shots, Zion Sounds, The Razor Blades, 4 Strong International, and Cedar School Fungi Band also performed.