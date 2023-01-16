ST. THOMAS – Monday was a celebration territorywide to honor famed civil rights activist, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., in distinct Virgin Islands style.
On St. Thomas, young mocko jumbies performed trick moves on stilts. Dancers spun colorful bamboula skirts. And, between the majorettes twirling bright flags, the thundering bass drums of marching bands, and the unique calls by fraternities and sororities, Main Street in downtown Charlotte Amalie resembled a carnival. The event was hosted by the local chapter of King’s fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha.
On St. Croix, conch shell blowers took to the streets among participating school and nonprofit groups, sororities and fraternities. Senate President Novelle E. Francis Jr., joined the huge crowd that marched down King Street to Buddhoe Park where a rally was held by the Central Labor Council’s Civil Rights Committee, which has organized the march and rally for decades.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said during his address that the 1960s social justice advocate would have loved to see St. Thomas Carnival village.
“The Virgin Islands is a dream. We have the most diverse 100,000 people in the world,” said Bryan, a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity.
Guest speaker Antonio Emanuel, executive director of the Office of Gun Violence Prevention, said gun violence in the territory was down in murders in 2022 compared to 2021, but that there were still squandered opportunities, self-perpetrated genocide, and limited numbers of black men going to college.
This is in spite of the bill noted by Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach that he pushed through as a senator, which offers the opportunity for free tuition to attend the University of the Virgin Islands.
“Work on your self-improvement. Keep your temper in check. Drive a little slower. Be patient and be kind to each other,” Emanuel said.
Roach, in brief remarks, spoke of King’s tremendous self-sacrifice, and the unequal relationship with the federal government that territories face.
Earlier in the day, school counselor Celestina Nkechi Lapenna joined a morning walk organized by Leniese Mercer “to support the good cause about what Martin Luther King stood for — freedom and unity and love,” she said.
The morning drew 60 persons, many of whom have joined Mercer over the last eight years on the early power walk as the rain held back on the journey to Havensiteght and back to Fort Christian parking lot. Ulla Muller Elementary School students, bamboula dancers, faculty, and staff, joined members of the Iota Phi Lambda, Epsilon Zeta chapter and community participants who have joined Mercer on these walks over the last eight years.
Among the walkers was LeKhaii Petty, who was later spotted marching with the mocko jumbies. He celebrates the same birthday as Martin Luther King Jr. and just turned nine, and walkers sang “Happy Birthday” to him.
“It feels amazing,” LeKhaii said of the shared birthday. “He was very kind, and he stood up for the rights that were not fair.”