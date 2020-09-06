ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is watching four tropical disturbances with varying chances for development.
Two of the four disturbances tracked are likely to become tropical depressions sometime this week, according to the center.
First, forecasters are monitoring an area of low pressure located about midway between the west coast of Africa and the Leeward Islands.
Forecaster John Cangialosi said the area is gradually growing more defined, although associated showers and thunderstorms remain disorganized. It’s expected to develop into a tropical depression by today as it moves westward across the central tropical Atlantic.
The second disturbance is a tropical wave just off the coast of Africa with more organized showers and thunderstorms. With gradual development expected due to favorable conditions, its chances of formation are high, with 90% in the next two days.
Third, another tropical wave over the central Caribbean Sea, just southwest of Hispaniola, continues to produce disorganized showers, and any potential development would happen slowly as it moves westward across the sea.
The fourth disturbance is a trough of low pressure located just southeast of Bermuda with somewhat favorable conditions for development.