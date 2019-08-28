Several federal court hearings have been postponed as a result of Hurricane Dorian, including quarterly evidentiary hearings in long-running consent decree cases, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
Consent decrees
A consent decree hearing concerning the V.I. Waste Management Authority’s wastewater treatment operations that had been set for Wednesday was delayed after attorney Robert Goldsmith III filed a notice that all flights between islands had been cancelled, preventing witnesses from traveling to St. Thomas to testify.
U.S. District Court Judge Curtis Gomez rescheduled the hearing to Friday morning at 10:15 a.m.
Eric Balaban, a lawyer for the American Civil Liberties Union who is representing a plaintiff class of prisoners in a consent decree case over unconstitutional conditions at the St. Thomas jail, also filed a notice of unavailability Wednesday. Balaban’s flight from New York for a quarterly status hearing in the 25-year-old federal lawsuit was cancelled.
While nothing had been filed as of mid-day Wednesday, it’s likely that a quarterly status hearing in the V.I. Police Department’s consent decree set for today will be postponed.
Criminal cases
Sentencing set for today on St. Thomas for Le’Quan Registe has been cancelled.
Registe, 25, “was detained after he attempted to assault one of the officers with the vehicle” on May 18, 2018, in the area of Brookman Road, according to an affidavit filed by a special agent with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
Registe gave officers consent to search his vehicle, and officers seized approximately 50.8 grams of marijuana; a Glock Model 27 pistol, .40 S&W; a Glock 27 magazine with eight live rounds; a concealed carry holster; a police radio; a blue digital scale with marijuana residue; bags for drug packaging; and $3,660 in cash, according to the affidavit.
A jury found Registe guilty of possession with intent to distribute marijuana on April 30 and a new sentencing date has not yet been scheduled, according to court records.
Federal Public Defender Melanie Turnbull also filed a notice to the court Tuesday that Seaborne Airlines’ cancellations prevented her from traveling to St. Croix for a sentencing hearing for Ameade Williams. Turnbull has requested a sentence of 24 months in prison.
Williams has a lengthy criminal history and Assistant U.S. Attorney Alphonso Andrews Jr. has asked for a sentence of between 51 and 63 months, or about four to five years behind bars.
“Defendant is 24 years of age, completed 11 years of education and is fluent in Spanish. He is no fool. At some point he has to be held responsible for his conduct,” Andrews wrote. “In 2015 at age 20, he was arrested for possessing a firearm and pled guilty to failing to register it in 2017. While detained for that offense, he illegally possessed a cellular telephone and pled guilty to promoting prison contraband. He was detained for almost two years before he was sentenced to 3 years with credit for time served and one year suspended. On October 22, 2016 Defendant was arrested again. This time it was for robbery and assault with a firearm. Defendant was placed on house arrest for that offense and ordered to not violate the laws of the Virgin Islands or the United States. In complete defiance of the court’s order, Defendant later possessed two loaded firearms with extended clips along with marijuana at his residence. Under the circumstances, no variance is warranted.”
U.S. District Court Chief Judge Wilma Lewis rescheduled the sentencing to Sept. 9.
The storm also meant that federal detainee Karime Williams, 36, remained in jail Wednesday, after a hearing that could have potentially seen him set free was delayed.
Williams has an extensive criminal history, including “14 arrests, at least 14 aliases, seven different dates of birth and four social security numbers,” Potter wrote. “His arrests include attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of unlicensed firearm, robbery first-degree, first-degree assault, extortion-intimidation, possession of a dangerous weapon during commission of a crime of violence and probation violations. ”
Williams’ most recent arrest on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm came May 11 when V.I. Police in the area of King Airport saw a vehicle driving without headlights and no front license plate, according to the motion for detention filed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Everard Potter.
Williams initially identified himself as “Jamal Smith,” and officers found a fully loaded Glock Model 23 pistol with “a ‘Glock Switch’ that allows it to function as a fully automatic weapon,” according to court records.
Police figured out his true identity and that he was “a resident of St. Croix and a felon previously convicted in 2007 of conspiracy to distribute heroin and/or cocaine and also convicted in 2005 for carrying a firearm,” according to court records.
Williams was ordered held without bond pending trial, but Potter filed a motion Aug. 22 asking a judge to release him from custody and dismiss charges without prejudice because of an inadvertent administrative error that caused a speedy trial delay.
Potter asked the judge to dismiss the case “without prejudice,” meaning that prosecutors could still refile charges against Williams at a later date.
Federal public defender Kia Sears had filed an “emergency motion for immediate release from custody” on Aug. 22, and Potter filed a memorandum in support of the motion to dismiss Tuesday.
All of those motions are still pending and Williams remains in the custody of the V.I. Bureau of Corrections, according to court records.
Wednesday’s hearing was cancelled, according to online court records, and a new date has not yet been scheduled.
Commented