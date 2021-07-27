Dear Editor,
I am over 65, I am black, and I have comorbid conditions.
I was therefore ecstatic and remain grateful to have received the COVID-19 vaccine early. I received my second vaccine in January 2021. Then, the experts at CDC and elsewhere warned that no one knew how long antibodies to the virus would last, in fact, no one was sure how effective the vaccine would be.
There were guesses and hopes that antibody levels will remain effective for about six months. The possibility that booster vaccines would be necessary and in fact was very likely, was openly discussed. It was decided to wait for data. Fair enough.
The vaccine has proven to be extremely effective; nevertheless, because of mutations, questions remain.
It is now approximately six months since older residents received the vaccine. A new variant — the Delta variant — has emerged and is wreaking havoc again with increasing numbers of infections, and inevitably, death in every state and in our territory. This new spread reportedly is primarily among the unvaccinated, however, there are increasing reports of “breakthrough” infections among the vaccinated as well.
Recently, a Pfizer spokesman announced that, based on yet unpublished and non-peer reviewed preliminary data, because of the increased virulence of the Delta variant, because the level of antibody titer required for protection has not been ascertained, because of the wild spread of the Delta variant, and because of the increasing number of vaccinated patients who are falling victim to the Delta variant, it is prudent and reasonable to administer that third dose — a booster, now.
The side effects of the vaccine are minimal, and if indeed the reinfection of the vaccinated reflects diminished antibody levels below what is required to confer effective immunity, then a booster is appropriate.
For those of us who received the vaccination early — more than six months ago, a booster third vaccine is, in my opinion, well advised. The continued high numbers of unvaccinated residents suggest continued mutations. Are we going to wait until a variant even more virulent than Delta emerges?
Residents who received the vaccine more than six months ago, who are 65 or older and who volunteer, should be given a booster now. It may save additional lives.
By the way, those who are yet unvaccinated, get vaccinated. That, too, will save lives.
— Dr. Walter H. Gardiner, St. Croix