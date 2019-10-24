Prosecutors are continuing to present their case to jurors in the retrial of three former executives charged with conspiring to embezzle $5.8 million from Schneider Hospital.
Defense attorneys for the three men, Rodney Miller Sr., Amos Carty Jr. and Peter Najawicz, have argued that the hospital’s board of directors offered them large salaries with thousands in bonuses and additional incentives when they were hired. The board then granted the men the authority to hash out how those finances would be distributed, and they used common financial instruments like a “Rabbi trust” to collect the agreed-upon compensation — without criminal intent.
But prosecutors John Tolud, Sigrid Tejo-Sprotte, and Quincy McRae, say the men conspired to pay themselves illegally from the hospital’s coffers at a time when the institution was struggling to meet the needs of the community’s residents, and the Attorney General’s Office is pursuing a lengthy retrial at taxpayer expense. The first trial in 2011 ended in a mistrial when the jury deadlocked and could not reach a unanimous verdict on any of the dozens of criminal charges, including conspiracy, embezzlement, grand larceny, fraud and violations of the territory’s anti-racketeering statute, the Criminally Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or CICO.
Attorneys presented opening statements in the ongoing retrial before V.I. Superior Court Judge Michael Dunston on Oct. 9 on St. Thomas. The trial is expected to last between four to six weeks. Territorial Public Defender H. Hannibal O’Bryan Sr. is representing Miller, attorney Gordon Rhea is representing Carty, and attorney Robert King is representing Najawicz.
Miller was hired as Chief Executive Officer for Schneider in 2002, Najawicz was recruited from the mainland and hired as Chief Financial Officer in 2004, while Carty — the former legal counsel for the V.I. Legislature and past president of the V.I. Bar Association — served as Schneider’s legal counsel and chief operating officer, and succeeded Miller as CEO in 2007.
On Wednesday, Schneider Regional Human Resources Director Marlene Adams took the stand and reiterated much of the same testimony she’d given more than eight years ago during the first trial in May 2011. Adams said she has worked for the hospital for 18 years.
Adams said that offer letters for employment, acceptance letters, employee contracts, stipend/additional compensation agreements and other benefits were not contained in employee personnel files but “should have been,” and were instead housed in the legal counsel office.
But Rhea said that payments for additional compensation and incentives were made by the hospital, not the government, and were therefore not recorded in the Notice of Personnel Action.
It was common practice to keep such records in the legal counsel office and “nobody expected them to be” in the personnel files, “did they?” Rhea said.
“I guess not, because it wasn’t being done,” Adams said.
Rhea asked Adams another question she had been asked and answered in 2011 — did Carty, her supervisor, ever ask her to hide or destroy documents?
“Absolutely not,” Adams said.
Tolud asked Adams whether she knew employees were being paid outside of their NOPA salaries, and Adams said she only learned of the practice “when I read it in the paper” after an audit of the hospital’s finances some time in 2007 or 2008.
McRae also called witness Marie White, an accountant and finance manager for the hospital between 2006 and 2014.
White testified that Najawicz directed and authorized monthly transfers of between $50,000 and $150,000 from the hospital’s account to an outside Scotiabank account prosecutors say was controlled by the three defendants. According to testimony, Najawicz also directed that money be moved out of a fundraising account for the Charlotte Kimelman Cancer Institute into the hospital’s general fund, which was then moved to the Scotiabank account.
At one point, records showed that $878,602 had been transferred out of the hospital’s account to the Scotiabank account, and McRae asked White if she knew where that money went.
“I don’t know,” White said.
Accounting records indicated that “backup” and “support” documents justifying the transfers were being held by Najawicz, and McRae asked if that was normal.
“For this account, yes,” White said.
Commented