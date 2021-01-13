Zooming my way through 2020, and now the new year, has been interesting. For me, being computer-challenged, it’s been quite a ride.
Meetings, get-togethers and family visits from different countries and all over the U.S. brought a new dimension to COVID life. Seeing people made all the difference in the world.
Zooming into someone’s home, is more than necessary, it’s fun. At first it felt strange and a bit intrusive, but that feeling passed quickly.
From every walk of life, watching interviews with the rich and famous, politicians, clergy, senators, media and congressmen, to chatting with friends far away, the one thing that fascinated me was a glimpse of how they lived. I couldn’t help focusing on whatever room they were in. I looked at the furniture, books and knickknacks. I felt I got to know some people a bit better by how they lived, and what they surrounded themselves with. And I saw that even the rich, powerful and famous had the same clutter that I did.
Zooming into their lives, I saw what was important to them and what they were proud of. I saw family photos and artifacts, diplomas and awards, stuffed animals and sometimes a big messy desk. I visited people in their homes in Europe and in dozens of states, and I saw people in their pajamas and with a suit and tie on. And for some reason, all this made me feel better. While we wait for the COVID battle to be won, we need to have some fun along the way. Someday, somehow, I would love to see if Queen Elizabeth II, has a corgi dog sitting on her desk, or if Pope Francis has a little plate of pasta on his.
Imagining these crazy things, makes COVID life go faster.
— Maria Ferreras is a longtime St. Thomas resident and community volunteer. She can be reached at maria@dailynews.vi.