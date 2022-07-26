Branches
of lignum vitae
chopped and sawed,
purple blue
flowers
shudder,
and fall to earth.
In the underworld,
tree roots connect
in silent grief,
as above ground
pigeons coo,
forage in circles,
eyes unblinking.
The homeless
congregate on benches,
bearing witness
to the changing
light of day,
clouds sail west,
darkness
comes on.
Parks and Recreation
announces a
mea culpa over
its desecration
of revered heritage
lignum vitae.
The historic bandstand
echoes from century
to century,
magnificent hardwoods
planted so long ago
to commemorate
freedom.
An ancient
tamarind fruit tree,
a sentinel of hope,
guards the
northwest corner
of St. Thomas’s
Emancipation Garden,
as history marches on.
— Filippo Cassinelli, St. Thomas