Branches

of lignum vitae

chopped and sawed,

purple blue

flowers

shudder,

and fall to earth.

In the underworld,

tree roots connect

in silent grief,

as above ground

pigeons coo,

forage in circles,

eyes unblinking.

The homeless

congregate on benches,

bearing witness

to the changing

light of day,

clouds sail west,

darkness

comes on.

Parks and Recreation

announces a

mea culpa over

its desecration

of revered heritage

lignum vitae.

The historic bandstand

echoes from century

to century,

magnificent hardwoods

planted so long ago

to commemorate

freedom.

An ancient

tamarind fruit tree,

a sentinel of hope,

guards the

northwest corner

of St. Thomas’s

Emancipation Garden,

as history marches on.

— Filippo Cassinelli, St. Thomas