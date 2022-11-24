The democratic form of representative government that we freely and fearlessly enjoy, unlike the majority of people throughout the world. No matter whether we are elated or disappointed about election outcomes, we can be thankful that we are a government of the people, by the people, for the people — and we have the inalienable right to decide our own destiny.
We are blessed to have churches and charities that continually come to the rescue to provide food to the hungry, beds for the homeless, friendship to the lonely, shelter to the hurting and fearful. Need comes in many forms, and communities, large and small, throughout the Virgin Islands recognize it and find ways to help.
If you can read these words, thank a teacher. With skill, patience, creativity and compassion, teachers in Virgin Islands schools give every child in their classroom the best chance to reach the best possible future.
The spirit, humor, warmth, and diversity of the people of the Virgin Islands, who together make this a true paradise that deserves humble gratitude.
The natural beauty of the Virgin Islands, which is a constant reminder of how thankful we should be to live and work in this glorious place, as best described in lines from the revered Virgin Islands March, which was composed shortly after Transfer Day by Navy bandmaster Alton Adams Sr., a proud son of the Virgin Islands:
“All hail our Virgin Islands,
emeralds of the sea,
where beaches bright with coral sand,
and trade winds bathe our native land,
where all mankind can join today,
in friendly warmth of work and play.
God bless our Virgin Islands,
beautiful and tall,
beneath a sunny sky,
hilltops high,
hold out a welcome
for one and all.”