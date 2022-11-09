ST. THOMAS — Voters on St. Thomas elected a newcomer to office and gave incumbents a stamp of approval in their re-election bids.
Meantime only 64 votes separate incumbent At-Large Sen. Angel Bolques Jr. and his rival Sherry-Ann Francis after voting centers closed Tuesday night.
According to the unofficial results from the Elections System of the Virgin Islands, Bolques received 8,270 or 50.00% of the vote in comparison to Francis’ 8,206 or 49.62% of the vote. There were 63 write-ins or 0.38% of the vote.
Residents will learn soon whether Francis can close the gap with absentee votes as the first day to count such votes is Thursday.
Elections System Deputy Supervisor Terrell Alexandre told The Daily News Tuesday night that 416 absentee ballots — issued March 22 —were returned as of that day on St. Croix. On St. Thomas, 570 absentee ballots were issued and 376 have been returned. On St. John, 40 of 55 absentee ballots were returned as of Tuesday, he said.
Bolques is finishing up his term as a member of the 34th Legislature, after being chosen in July and sworn-in shortly thereafter to represent the Democratic Party following the ousting of At-Large Sen. Stephen Payne by legislators.
If Bolques’ lead holds up he will head back to the 35th Legislature for a full term.
Voters on St. Thomas on Tuesday kept Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory in a familiar place, returning her to the Senate as the top vote-getter in that district. Gregory, who is president of the 34th Legislature, said she’s prepared to work with anybody that comes into the Legislature and realizes the body “still has a lot of work to do.”
“A strong democratic majority is important, I’m excited about that. We have to come together and collaborate,” she said.
Incumbent Sens. Milton E. Potter, Marvin A. Blyden, Dwayne M. DeGraff, Carla Joseph, Alma Francis Heyliger were all re-elected. Newcome Ray Fonseca had run unsuccessfully for a Senate seat in 2020, and in 2018 teamed up with businessman Warren Mosler — as his running mate — for a Government House bid.
“I’d like to thank all of the residents of the Virgin Islands who expressed their vote of confidence in me,” Fonseca, reached after midnight said. “Rest assured I take your vote of confidence very seriously and I shall continue to advocate and shine light on the most pressing matters that impacts the quality of life for all Virgin Islanders, especially the poor, the elderly, the sick and veterans.”
Fonseca one of the seats vacated by Sens. Janelle Sarauw and Kurt Vialet. The two senators teamed up, with Vialet heading the gubernatorial ticket, to unseat incumbents, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach. Vialet, a longtime senator, switched his party affiliation to Independent in order to go up against Bryan.
Former Department of Planning and Natural Resources Dawn Lisa Henry placed a distant ninth in the district race. It was her first bid for elected office.