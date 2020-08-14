LOS ANGELES — During the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, Zubin and Tenzing Carvalho were on high alert. The two brothers from Hemet, Calif., ages 14 and 12, come from a family of healthcare workers, many of them in New Jersey and New York, two of the hardest hit states at the time.
Some relatives got COVID-19 and recovered, but their great-uncle and great-aunt, who were older and had underlying health conditions, didn’t make it.
So the brothers decided to do something.
Their dad, Dr. Gerard Carvalho, is chief of surgery at Hemet Global Medical Center, and their grandparents are primary care doctors in West Covina. From them, the brothers knew what the battle looked like on the frontlines, and wanted to make sure their family members and other healthcare workers were as protected as possible.
Tenzing and Zubin are members of a robotics team at Western Center Academy, a STEM-focused school in Hemet. They began using their robotics team’s 3D printer to make face shields for healthcare workers in their family, Filipino Americans from New York, New Jersey, Chicago, the Bay Area and Southern California. They soon realized there was a high demand for personal protective equipment at hospitals, nursing homes and schools in their community, and reached out to robotics teams at other schools to expand their project.
Since February, they have enlisted students from seven high schools and eight elementary schools to produce more than 12,500 face shields. Their group, SoCal Face Shields for Frontline Workers, has made donations to the Navajo Nation, more than 50 medical clinics, food and service workers at the Veterans Administration Loma Linda Healthcare System, grocery stores and postal workers. Next, they’ll be providing 1,600 face shields for election workers at 120 “vote centers” in Riverside County in November.
“It feels wonderful to help people, especially frontline workers, knowing that they’re risking their lives every day at work, helping COVID patients and helping the community,” said Zubin.
“We’re just kids, but nowadays you have the opportunity to help people in many different ways,” said Tenzing.
Each face shield takes three hours to make, and the boys often print for 15 hours a day. Using the design from the UC San Francisco face shield project, which is approved by the Food and Drug Administration, they print the shield frames from their living room at home. These face shields are reusable, and the transparency film can be changed easily and linked with rubber bands, a more accessible material than buttonhole elastic.