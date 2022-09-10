The Department of Interior Office of Insular Affairs announced that the territory will receive $571,306 in grant funding as part of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure law.
The funding, according to a news release, will improve wildlife habitats, manage invasive species, build trails, and protect invasive species in areas to include the Sandy Point National Wildlife Refuge on St. Croix. Sandy Point is a critical nesting habitat for three endangered sea turtles — leatherbacks, hawksbills and green turtles — that live in the Caribbean. St. Croix is one of the common nesting grounds. Between the months of April to August, the beach is closed entirely to the public, and under strict watch by rangers of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Of the funding announced:
• $297,241 will support invasive species eradication efforts on Savana Island to create a new refuge and habitat for the endangered Virgin Islands tree boa by ridding Savana Island of invasive rats. • $250,095 will go to Sandy Point National Wildlife Refuge on St. Croix to construct a recreational pavilion, rehabilitate North Beach parking, and build a North Beach trail. The refuge is home to three endangered sea turtle species, one endemic endangered lizard, three endangered plant species, and numerous migratory bird species that live in its mangrove-fringed wetland habitat. • $23,970 will be used by the Government of the Virgin Islands to support invasive species eradication and control projects, including on some of the islands’ coral reefs.
“President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is a once-in-a-generation investment for American infrastructure across this country, including the territories,” said Assistant Carmen G. Cantor, assistant secretary for Insular and International Affairs. “
According to Cantor, her office “will continue working to deliver these critical investments towards resilient physical and natural infrastructure as we safeguard ecosystems, protect endangered species, and support U.S. Virgin Island communities.”